The Howard County boys basketball first-team all-county squad from 2002 is pictured together. (From L to R): Oakland Mills' Andre Brooks, Long Reach's Anthony Gaither, River Hill's Kevin Steenberge (POY), Coach of the Year Brian Van Deusen from River Hill, Glenelg's Eric Breland, Long Reach's Mike Smelkinson and Wilde Lake's Jon Bacon. (Photo by Kenneth K. Lam)