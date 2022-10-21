River Hill field hockey clinches second Howard County championship in three years

River Hill field hockey preaches accountability both in practices and games. With several new players on the roster, it has manifested itself in multiple ways.

“At the beginning of the season we had so many inexperienced players and we were just talking about accountability,” senior midfielder Puja Nanjappa said. “Something our club team did, we had accountability practices, where if someone made a mistake that wasn’t even skill-based, they just weren’t focused in, we’d have to do sprints. That’s something we brought over from our club and has been really accepted for us.”

That lighthearted fun has helped foster team camaraderie and also has been a driving force in River Hill’s success throughout the season. The Hawks finished the regular season 12-2 overall and 10-0 in county, capturing the program’s second Howard County title in the last three seasons.

“We knew that they were athletic and that they had potential,” Nanjappa said of the new players. “We needed to find a way to keep them engaged and help mold them into the players we knew they could be efficiently. We couldn’t have these nonfocused practices; we were talking about how much potential we had.”

Newer players in key roles include a trio of sophomores, Maya Chan, Lauren Jee and Gabrielle Bergstrom. Chan and Bergstrom play midfield and forward, while Jee plays defense. River Hill’s leading scorer, Maddie Vasilios, plays lacrosse with them and made a concerted effort to recruit them for field hockey. That included practice sessions over the summer, teaching them a multitude of important skills.

“Last year we lost a lot of seniors, so I knew over the summer that we needed some more athletic girls on the team and girls who wanted to win,” Vasilios said. “I realized over lacrosse season some of those girls were really athletic and loved to win. So, I said, ‘You guys should come and try out for field hockey. I can go out and practice with you guys.’

“A bunch of times over the summer and in the spring, we would go out and show them the basics of field hockey. We’d practice and they were so excited about it, they would text me all the time and ask, ‘Can we go hit?’ For me, I’m proud of how they’ve grown as players because it’s crazy how much better they’ve gotten in five months and how they’ve remained committed to the team.”

Acclimating several new players, the Hawks encountered early-season struggles with losses to challenging out-of-conference opponents Broadneck and Severna Park. However, River Hill found its footing in its 6-3 victory over Marriotts Ridge on Sept. 22.

“Even though we’d won games before that, I think the first game where we really gelled as a team, where we really used our passing, not just counting on Maddie and Puja, was the first time we played Marriotts Ridge,” River Hill coach Shelly Chamness said. “That game was just so much better than every game before it. As a coach, sometimes you’re like, is that just a flash in a pan or did we really get it together? We didn’t turn back, every game since then. Everybody has played their best and each game has gotten better.”

The Hawks closed the regular season winning 10 games in a row. River Hill has won seven those contests by three goals or more. Six of those wins have come against Marriotts Ridge, Glenelg and Mt. Hebron, all in the top five of the county standings.

Now, the Hawks turn their attention towards the postseason, hoping to avenge last season’s state championship loss and capture the program’s second state title.

“I’m just excited to see how far we make it as a team and how well we do,” Vasilios said. “This entire season, we’ve kept states in the back of our mind. We all want to make it to states and win states. I think that now we’re getting the mojo and we’re all more comfortable with each other. So, it’s really just amazing to see how far we’ve come.”