River Hill boys compete in 2023 High School Golf National Invitational: ‘It was big-time competition’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

River Hill golf orchestrated a special season last fall, capturing the program’s first Class 4A/3A state title. The Hawks also crowned a pair of individual state champions for the second consecutive year in then-juniors Benjamin Siriboury and Helen Yeung.

The Hawks boys were one of 50 teams invited to compete in the 2023 High School Golf National Invitational in Frisco, Texas, from July 17-19.

Advertisement

Siriboury competed in the 2022 National Invitational as an individual and told coach Matthew Graves and his teammates about the enjoyable experience. Graves then reached out to all his returning golfers to gauge their interest in playing. They bought in from the beginning. Siriboury was joined by Justin Choi, Keagan Graves, Cole Spies and Mark Berg as Maryland’s representatives.

“It was big-time competition,” Graves said. “You saw public and private schools from different states, you saw big 6A schools from some states, you saw smaller schools. What you’re running into is you’re playing college golfers in a national tournament.”

Advertisement

The Hawks stayed in Texas for six days, playing three practice rounds, one at each of the three courses featured in the tournament. They played at Fields Ranch East and West at PGA Frisco as well as the Tribute Golf Links, which is a course designed to honor to some of the most iconic holes from the British Open.

“It was just a really cool experience for the whole team to come down to Texas,” Siriboury said. “The past week with them, it helped us bond together more than we have been able to the last two years. It really helped us gain experience, competing on the biggest stage.”

The River Hill boys golf team earned the right to compete at the 2023 High School Golf National Invitational in Frisco, Texas. Pictured are, from left, Justin Choi, Keagan Graves, Cole Spies, Mark Berg, Benjamin Siriboury and coach Matt Graves. (Courtesy River Hill golf)

Siriboury, a University of Maryland commit, has extensive experience competing in tournaments against players from all over the country. With that in mind, Siriboury’s advice to his teammates was simple: Play your own game and just play like it’s a regular match.

Both Siriboury and the team started out strong on Day 1, with Siriboury tied for 14th place individually after shooting a 3-under 69, and the Hawks in 25th place as a team.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

However, the intense heat and adverse conditions with significant wind began to wear on the Hawks in the last two rounds. The final round was played at Fields Ranch East, the toughest of the three courses based on stroke average. Ultimately, Siriboury finished tied for 69th out of more than 300 players, and the team tied for 41st.

Despite the challenges, the Hawks took away a valuable lesson as they head into the regular season looking to defend their state title.

“Playing at the highest level and in the tough conditions we did with really strong winds and hot temperatures will definitely be a huge advantage for us in the regular season,” Siriboury said. “I think heading into the regular season we’ll definitely learn a lot from this tournament and we can transfer that into the regular season. Not letting the hard conditions bother us during the regular season, I think will be a huge advantage.”

Advertisement

“I think first of all it was a wake-up call,” Graves added. “A wake-up call saying, ‘OK, if we were the 41st best team out of 50 and we’re the top team coming back in the state, that tells us that yes, we want to win a state championship again, but we need to do more work to get ourselves better.’ I think this might get them more hungry. I think if anything, it will get them more confident playing in Maryland because you’re just not going to see golfers like this in Maryland.”

Graves marveled at the overall level of competition his team faced.

“To see five quality golfers on every team in Texas was the most impressive thing that I noticed. The fifth-ranked golfers on some of these teams were shooting 70-75 and our fifth guy is shooting anywhere from 86-98. So, getting to play against those kids on a daily basis, I think they learned by watching those players play as well. Our confidence will be a lot higher because we got to play against some of the best competition in the United States, which was great.”