River Hill baseball clinches first Howard County championship since 2016

River Hill baseball returned eight players from last year’s county runner-up team. They weren’t settling for second place this time around.

Under first-year coach Craig Estrin, the Hawks (15-2, 14-0 Howard County) have shined, winning the Howard County championship. They’re currently on an eight-game winning streak, led in part by their pitching and strong defense.

Through 17 games, River Hill has allowed 32 total runs, an average of 1.8 per game. Senior Daniel Sheehan and sophomore Henry Zatkowski spearhead the strong pitching staff.

“My pitching coach has definitely taught me a lot of stuff,” Zatkowski said. “He’s helped me two new pitches this year, a two-seam fastball and a cutter, which have really helped me out of tough situations. [Team captain] Daniel Sheehan has really mentored me and helps me just know the game better.”

River Hill pitcher Charlie Colvin delivers to a Wilde Lake batter during a baseball game on March 25. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Sheehan is returning from Tommy John surgery, his fourth season on varsity. Playing together at the varsity level and in travel growing up, the Hawks are a tight-knit group. That strong team chemistry often leads to a looseness and relaxed mentality. However, they’re able to flip the switch quickly before first pitch.

“We’ve been told all season that it’s really hard to flip that switch before the game,” Sheehan said. “We’ve actually ran into it a couple times where our first and second innings we came out not so great, but once we turn it on it gets a lot better.

“I think throughout the season after those couple times, we’ve gotten really good at 30-45 minutes before the game usually right before we take infield-outfield. That’s when we’re in the huddle and we say we focus up now until the end of the game. All of a sudden the entire mood changes and were all dialed in, focused on the game. It helps a lot.”

River Hill began the season with seven straight victories, highlighted by a 2-1 extra-innings victory over Marriotts Ridge on March 29. That victory served as a strong confidence boost for the Hawks against another top county team. Over a spring break tournament, the Hawks suffered their first two defeats of the season to Broadneck, 4-1, and Urbana, 8-1.

“When you bring Broadneck into the mix, I think that’s when we found out that we thought we could be good,” Estrin said. “It was a 1-0 game for four innings we were winning and then we kicked the ball around a little bit. We got better and knowing we could compete against a [Class] 4A team. Urbana was the best team I saw in the state, they were terrific. Those defeats may have been the key to it all because we got back down to reality.”

Facing their first adversity, the Hawks bounced back strongly. River Hill’s offense found its groove with seven or more runs in five of its next seven games, all wins. Juniors Demetre Koutras and Eje Okojie have led that offensive charge at the top of the lineup, with Zatkowski and Will Kilcoyne also finding success.

River Hill's Nico Lancashire sprints home to score a run against Wilde Lake during a game on March 25. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“All I think about is just getting on base because I know the guys behind me will hit me in,” Koutras said. “I try to steal second right when I get on, that’s my main priority. I know Eje has a great bat. I think he has the highest average this year on the team, so I have a lot of faith in and I know he’ll do the job.”

The Hawks close out the regular season against Reservoir on Monday, where they look to be the first team to finish undefeated in county since Atholton in 2014. From there, River Hill will take it game-by-game, in a win-or-go-home situation.

“Just being able to play together,” Ojokie said of the excitement entering the postseason. “We know that if we play how we normally play and do what we normally do, we can go really far. So just playing together as a team really excites me and the guys on our team. We know that we can go all the way if we just do what we do.”