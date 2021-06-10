River Hill softball holds off Wilde Lake rally in region semifinals | Howard sports roundup

After the regular-season matchup between River Hill and Wilde Lake saw a combined 31 runs in an extra-inning affair, Hawks’ coach Marni Rosenbaum encouraged her team to ignore the scoreboard for most of the rematch in the 3A East Region II semifinals Wednesday afternoon.
Even as the Hawks surged ahead with three runs in the first and two more in the second, the mantra remained to keep tacking on.
In the end, every run mattered.
Host River Hill (8-4) held off a spirited Wilde Lake (8-5) rally in the top of the seventh inning, one which saw the Wildecats score three times and bring the go-ahead run to the plate, to earn a 9-6 victory and advance into the region finals.
“[Wilde Lake is] a talented team who has proven that they can put runs on the board, so we knew we couldn’t take them lightly no matter what the score,” Rosenbaum said. “Until that final out was recorded, they weren’t going to stop playing and coming for us, so we had to have that same mentality. I was proud of the way we found ways to score runs in different ways today and built a lead that turned out to be just large enough.”
River Hill ended with 14 hits and scored at least one run in five of its six turns at the plate. Eight of the team’s nine batters had at least one hit, with multi-hit efforts coming from Ellie Hasegawa (2 for 4, RBI, run), Kathleen Maiorana (2 for 4, run), Sara Emig (2 for 2, walk, hit by pitch, double, four runs, RBI), Ella Wood (3 for 4, RBI), Abby Shim (2 for 4, two RBIs) and Ever Sheplee (2 for 3, walk, two runs, RBI).
Emig, who walked and scored in that first inning, said the fast start — with three runs after holding Wilde Lake scoreless in the top half — went a long way.
“That first game against them, they were the ones that scored two or three in the first inning and we played most of the game from behind. So getting those runs early this time helped us calm our nerves and settle in,” Emig said.
Trailing 5-0 going to the third, Wilde Lake got on the board courtesy of a two-run double from Veronica Goode. River Hill added three more runs before the Wildecats crossed the plate again in the sixth on a solo home run by Nokomis Styers to make it 8-3.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Hawks added one more when Emig walked and later came around to score on an RBI single by Shim to make it 9-3.
That set up a memorable seventh inning, in which Wilde Lake rallied with two outs. Nokomis Styers doubled to put runners on second and third and then Morgan Baird walked to load them up. From there, Lauren Jascewsky hit a RBI infield single and then Erin Conover and Brooke Webster each drew RBI walks with the bases loaded to cut the deficit to three.
With the bases still loaded, Wilde Lake leadoff batter Heather McQueeney (1 for 4, walk, run) came up and Wood induced a pop up to center field to secure the victory.
“When our backs are against the wall and the pressure is on, that’s when this team seems to turn it on. They just seem to love that last inning,” Wilde Lake coach Tee Dronenburg said. “Right through the lineup, we had good at bats and put the pressure on them. Now, it would have been great if we hadn’t waited until the seventh inning to string it all together, but if you are going to go out that’s how you want to do it … swinging and fighting.”
River Hill now earns a meeting with top-seeded Reservoir (12-0) on Friday for the region championship. The county-champion Gators, who defeated Hammond in its semifinal game, won the regular-season contest against the Hawks by a score of 9-1.
“To me, we have nothing to lose. They are an excellent team, they are undefeated and have a great pitcher, great bats and great players in the field,” Rosenbaum said. “But once you get to this point in the season, all I ask of the girls is to come out and play our best. See the ball, hit the ball and make the plays in the field that we are capable of making. ... That’s all we can do.”
No. 2 River Hill 9, No. 3 Wilde Lake 6 (3A East Region II Semis)
..... 123 456 7 R-H-E
WL 002 001 3 6-9-2
RH 321 201 x 9-14-0
OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:
No. 1 Reservoir 10, No. 4 Hammond 0 (3A East Region II Semis)
Kylee Gunkel pitched a shutout in the circle with 11 strikeouts, while also delivering a pair of hits and 2 RBI at the plate, to lead the top-seeded Gators (12-0) to the six-inning victory over the Golden Bears (5-8).
Reservoir broke things open with nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to walk it off with the slaughter-rule win.
Maggie Frisvold joined Gunkel with a big day offensively for Reservoir with two hits, including a triple, and a game-high 3 RBI. Kayla Ecker added 2 RBI, Alyssa Kelly had a RBI triple to go along with doubles from Maddy Davis and Madison Granzow.
Abbie Weirich had a game-high two hits to lead the way for Hammond in the loss.
.... 123 456 R-H-E
Ha 000 000 0-3-2
Re 001 009 10-11-0
No. 3 Manchester Valley 7, No. 2 Mt. Hebron 5 (3A East Region I)
The Mustangs advance to play at No. 1 Westminster in the region final. Mt. Hebron ends its season with a 7-5 record.
BOYS LACROSSE:
No. 2 Marriotts Ridge 13, Mt. Hebron 10
No. 3 River Hill 15, No. 2 Atholton 3 (3A East Region II)
The Hawks (2-6) advance to play at No. 1 Reservoir (4-2) in the region final.
BASEBALL:
No. 4 Howard 5, No. 1 North County 3 (4A East Region I)
No. 1 Centennial 9, No. 4 Mt. Hebron 2 (3A East Region I)
The Eagles advance to host No. 2 Marriotts Ridge in the region final on Friday.
No. 2 Marriotts Ridge 11, No. 3 Westminster 1 (3A East Region I)
The Mustangs advance to play No. 1 Centennial in the region final on Friday.
No. 4 Reservoir 9, No. 1 River Hill 6 (3A East Region II)
No. 2 Atholton 4, No. 3 Long Reach 3 (3A East Region II)
TRACK & FIELD:
Seven Howard County schools competed in sectionals on Tuesday, with the top four finishers in each event moving on to the region competitions. Atholton, Hammond, Long Reach, Oakland Mills, Reservoir and River Hill competed in the 3A East Section II meet, while Howard ran in the 4A East Section I competition. At regionals, the top two finishers in each event will move on to the state meet.
Here are the athletes who are moving on to regionals on Saturday:
Atholton
GIRLS: 200-meter dash: Farah Nasir. 400: Nasir. 3,200: Aanchal Kasargod; Chiara Sforza. 4x100: Jorden Price, Madison Millwood, Tiara Kidd, Kayla Ferguson. 4x400: Mia Hargrett, Aminah Coleman, Sophia Urdinola, Neve Schulmeyer. 4x800: Michelle Kavka, Kylie McNamara, Caroline Perret, Delaney Hammill. Discus: Katherine Wood; Kalina Cochran. Shot put: Wood. High jump: Isabella Valles. Pole vault: Olivia Struble.
BOYS: 100: Jamel Mins. 200: Mins. 400: Darian Tarver. 3,200: Zachary Shord. 4x100: Joshua Ruley, Mins, Tarver, Andre’ Richmond. 4x200: Ruley, Charles Ngansi, Harlem Morton, Jerome Colbert. 4x400: Vinay Kumar, Luke Nelson, Noah McCormick, Colbert. 4x800: Shord, Kumar, Ethan Mulcahy, Jason Jankoski. Discus: Miguel Moran; Juan Macatangay. Shot put: Moran, Macatangay. High jump: Adrian Nwakalor, Richmond. Pole vault: Alec Zaller.
Hammond
GIRLS: 100 hurdles: Morgan Lane. 300 hurdles: Lane. 4x100: Lane, Lydia Morales, Meion Ligons, Kaisle Williams.
BOYS: 100 hurdles: J’Marcus Hines; Jaylen Griffin. 300 hurdles: Hines. 4x100: Rafael Oliva, John James, Anthony Jackson, Hines. 4x800: Benjamin Johnson, Charles Bierce, Sebastian Hurt, Josh Speich. Discus: Ali Ahmed. Pole vault: Justin Martin.
Howard
GIRLS: 100: Michaela Greene; Kiara Murray. 200: Greene. 400: Dakota West. 100 hurdles: Tahlea Murray. 300 hurdles: Jaida Adkins. 800: Hayley Long; Nimrit Ahuja. 1,600: Sara Kindbom; Ahuja. 3,200: Hannah Schwab; Jasmine Wilson. 4x100: Faith Kandie, Olivia Hammond, T. Murray, Kiara Betanga. 4x200: Greene, Hammond, K. Murray, Sheena Haroon. 4x400: Ahuja, Long, Greene, West. 4x800: Elizabeth Holcombe, Kiley Mann, Long, Wilson. High jump: Ruth Smith; Annaliese Mmari. Long jump: K. Murray, T. Murray. Triple jump: T. Muray; Mmari. Pole vault: Abby Dua.
BOYS: 100: Emmanuel Omole. 400: Eian Butler; Christian Randolph. 110 hurdles: Christian Do. 300 hurdles: Do. 800: Joseph Raudabaugh. 1,600: Ryan O’Byrne. 3,200: Kendall Phillips; Jakob Werdell. 4x100: Sang Lee, Emmanuel Omole, Lane Carter, Ibrahim Khairat. 4x200: Ameen Salih, Randolph, Lee, Do. 4x400: Phillips, Butler, Randolph, Raudabaugh. 4x800: Werdell, Butler, Phillips, Robbie Ryerson. Discus: CJ Marthins. Shot put: Marthins; Tomi Folorunso. Long jump: Khairat. High jump: Omole; Khairat. Triple jump: Khairat. Pole vault: Jacob Bland; S. Lee.
Long Reach
GIRLS: 4x100: Saniya Curtis, Amari Rodriguez, Mackenzie Rich, Aniyah Toppin. Long jump: Toppin. High jump: Amari Rodriguez; Ciara Amon-Nicholls. Triple jump: Toppin.
BOYS: 1,600: Christian Brower. 3,200: Cameron Hindle; Alejandro Cabrera. 4x200: Divine Rice, Larry Brent, Jourdin Washington, Jaylen Etheridge. 4x400: Theodore Richmond, Jayden Thompson, Paul Waddy, Brent. Pole vault: Christian Bowens.
Oakland Mills
GIRLS: 400: Oba Aofolaju; Olivia Porter. 300 hurdles: Arianna Marshall. 800: Frankie Moore; Ella Harris. 1,600: Moore. 3,200: Harris. 4x200: Marshall, Aliya Murray, Fisayo Sule, Alana Oppermann. 4x400: Aofolaju, Porter, Marshall, Oppermann. 4x800: Harris, Marina Blackman, Lily Decker, Moore. Discus: MaKayla Pritchett; Keliana Miller. Shot put: Morayo Adeniyi; Pritchett. High jump: Marshall; Zhenzhu Nelson. Long jump: Nelson; Jordan Dumas. Pole vault: Rosalie Rosenberg.
BOYS: 100: Judson Lincoln IV; Shane King. 200: Lincoln; Quincy Julien. 400: Lincoln; John Tatum IV. 110 hurdles: Isiah Rucker. 300 hurdles: Rucker. 800: Baidy Ba; Ethan Aidam. 1,600: Aidam. 3,200: Ba. 4x100: Trevin McHargh, Julien, Malachi Rogers, King. 4x200: McHargh, Julien, Kanye Holland, King. 4x400: Rucker, Lincoln, Tatum, Ba. Discus: Brighton Barker. Shot put: Victor Santana; Barker. High jump: Aki Harvey; Abdur Hassan. Long jump: Holland; Kylik Perry. Triple jump: Perry; Holland.
Reservoir
GIRLS: 100: Mecca Jackson; Sophie Davidson. 200: Jamie Adams. 400: Katelyn Herberholz. 100 hurdles: Kat Parris; Jannah Hall. 300 hurdles: Parris. 800: Lillian Baumann. 1,600: Leilah Clark. 3,200: Isabella Pham. 4x100: Davidson, Jackson, Breyonna Young, Jamie Adams. 4x200: Adams, Davidson, Adeola Opadina, Margot Laughner. 4x400: Sabrina Zaleski, Cambel Howard, Opadina, Clark. 4x800: Zaleski, Pham, Clark, Baumann. Long jump: Jackson. Triple jump: Laughner; Kiersten Jewell. Pole vault: Herberholz.
BOYS: 100: Jalen Booth-Mitchell. 200: Julian Vissering. 400: Vissering. 110 hurdles: Okechukwu Tabugbo. 300 hurdles: Christian Maiorana. 800: Owen Bennertz. 1,600: William Chapman. 4x100: Myles Harrington, Booth-Mitchell, Dylan Bradford, Vissering. 4x200: Booth-Mitchell, Bradford, Harrington, Samuel Akinrebiyo. 4x800: Logan Kim, Kidus Zeleke, Arjun Banerjee, Owen Bennertz. Long jump: Jalen Jerry, Vissering. Triple jump: Tabugbo. Pole vault: Elijah Johnson.
River Hill
GIRLS: 100: Janasia Buckner; Araoluwa Omitowoju. 200: J. Buckner; Omitowoju. 100 hurdles: Larasia Buckner. 300 hurdles: Rishika Patibandla. 800: Faith Meininger. 1,600: Meininger. 4x100: L. Buckner, J. Buckner, Teniola Adejana, Omitowoju. 4x200: J. Buckner, L. Buckner, Khadijah Mumuney, Omitowoju. 4x400: Mumuney, Rishika Patibandla, Annika Przyzycki, Maddie Edmonds. 4x800: Maire Crooks, Przyzycki, Alma Hagstrom, Elizabeth Kitzinger. Shot put: Mumuney.
BOYS: 300 hurdles: Alexander Thompson. 800: Bryce Handa. 1,600: Handa. 4x400: Samuel Akolo, Alexander Thompson, Caleb Sirak, Handa; 4x800: Kevin Sanchez-Velazquez, Daniel Wang, Kevin McAllister, Kian Mostoufi. Triple jump: McAllister.
