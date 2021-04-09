xml:space="preserve">
Reservoir vs River Hill Boys Quarter Final Soccer | PHOTOS

River Hill #20, Milan Gupta celebrates after scoring the eventual winning goal. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1.
(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Apr 08, 2021
Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1.
River Hill #5, Aiden Edmonds battles Reservoir #21, Mang Tuang for the ball in the 1st half. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1.. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir #10, Xavi Sabillon and River Hill #20, Milan Gupta battle for control of the ball in the 1st half. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1.. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill #20, Milan Gupta tries to control the ball with Reservoir #10, Xavi Sabillon in pursuit. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1.. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir #22, Jeffery Asideu advances the ball as River Hill #14, Noah Hanson in pursuit in the 2nd half. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1.. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill Header by #15, Jack Nelson in the 2nd half. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1.. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir #21, Mang Tuang battles with River Hill #20, Milan Gupta in the 1st half. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill #8, Geraldo Montemayor and #10, Jonah Stoutenborough (right) celebrate after Montemayor scored River Hill's 1st goal in the 1st half. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1.. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill #8, Geraldo Montemayor attempts to direct a header to the goal in the 1st half. Reservoir Goalie #32, Quinn Dean makes save. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1.. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir Goalie #32, Quinn Dean makes save after River Hill #8, Geraldo Montemayor attempts to direct a header to the goal in the 1st half. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1.. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir #23, Nathan Macek beats River Hill #26, Isaac Van Ert to the ball for a header in the 1st half. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir #3, Dylan Bradford advances the ball, with River Hill #10, Jonah Stoutenborough in pursuit in the 1st half. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1.. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill #20, Milan Gupta scores the eventual winning goal. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill #20, Milan Gupta celebrates after scoring the eventual winning goal. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Reservoir #8, RTheo Akuffo keeps the ball away from River Hill #6, Antonio Paulino in the 1st half. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill #11, Jed Dixon redirects the ball in the 1st half. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1.. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
This controversal non-goal occured with 31:27 left in the game. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill players plead their case after the non-goal call in the 2nd half. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill Goal Keeper #1, Eric Gesell, guesses wrong and dives to his left on a Nathan Macek penalty kick to his right to score Reservoir's only goal of the game. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1.. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
Scramble in front of the net - Reservoir #23, Nathan Macek kicks and misses the ball missing a chance to score his second goal to tie the game in the 2nd half. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
River Hill #20, Milan Gupta gains control of the ball in the 1st half. Howard County tournament boys soccer quarterfinal matchup between Reservoir and River Hill Thursday April 8, 2021 at River Hill High School. River Hill won 2-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
