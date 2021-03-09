(Jeffrey F. Bill) Howard County Sports Howard County Maryland River Hill vs Marriotts Ridge Field Hockey | PHOTOS Mar 08, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Opening-day field hockey game between River Hill and Marriotts Ridge, at Marriotts Ridge High School, March 8, 2021. River Hill won 2-1 River Hill vs Marriotts Ridge Field Hockey River Hill's #22, Madeline Vasilios advances the ball as Marriotts Ridge's #11, Kaylie Savage covers. Opening-day field hockey game between River Hill and Marriotts Ridge, at Marriotts Ridge High School, March 8, 2021. River Hill won 2-1 (Jeffrey F. Bill) River Hill vs Marriotts Ridge Field Hockey Marriotts Ridge #8, Julie Lawler advances the ball down field. Opening-day field hockey game between River Hill and Marriotts Ridge, at Marriotts Ridge High School, March 8, 2021. River Hill won 2-1 (Jeffrey F. Bill) River Hill vs Marriotts Ridge Field Hockey River Hill's #22, Madaline takes a shot in the 2nd quarter. Opening-day field hockey game between River Hill and Marriotts Ridge, at Marriotts Ridge High School, March 8, 2021. River Hill won 2-1 (Jeffrey F. Bill) River Hill vs Marriotts Ridge Field Hockey Marriotts Ridge's #21, Addy Obitz and River Hill's #11, Lindsay Garnish battle for possession of the ball. Opening-day field hockey game between River Hill and Marriotts Ridge, at Marriotts Ridge High School, March 8, 2021. River Hill won 2-1 (Jeffrey F. Bill) River Hill vs Marriotts Ridge Field Hockey River Hill's #22, Madeline Vasilios clears the ball from in front of the gol as time expires in the 2nd quarter. Opening-day field hockey game between River Hill and Marriotts Ridge, at Marriotts Ridge High School, March 8, 2021. River Hill won 2-1 (Jeffrey F. Bill) River Hill vs Marriotts Ridge Field Hockey River Hill's #10, Olivei Conelius and Marriotts Ridge's #15, Sophia Haghoo battle for the ball in the 2nd quarter. Opening-day field hockey game between River Hill and Marriotts Ridge, at Marriotts Ridge High School, March 8, 2021. River Hill won 2-1 (Jeffrey F. Bill) River Hill vs Marriotts Ridge Field Hockey Marriotts Ridge #14, Sophia Baxter advances the ball in the 2nd quarter, Opening-day field hockey game between River Hill and Marriotts Ridge, at Marriotts Ridge High School, March 8, 2021. River Hill won 2-1 (Jeffrey F. Bill) River Hill vs Marriotts Ridge Field Hockey River Hill's, #22, Amanda Windsor advances the ball in the 3rd quarter. Opening-day field hockey game between River Hill and Marriotts Ridge, at Marriotts Ridge High School, March 8, 2021. River Hill won 2-1 (Jeffrey F. Bill) River Hill vs Marriotts Ridge Field Hockey River Hill's #15, Puja Nanjappa passes the ball in the 3rd quarter. Opening-day field hockey game between River Hill and Marriotts Ridge, at Marriotts Ridge High School, March 8, 2021. River Hill won 2-1 (Jeffrey F. Bill) Advertisement