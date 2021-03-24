Jonah Stoutenborough’s late goals push River Hill boys past Marriotts Ridge | Howard County soccer roundup

After 50 minutes of trading blows with visiting Marriotts Ridge on Tuesday night, River Hill and senior Jonah Stoutenborough found another gear when it mattered most to keep its winning streak alive.
The River Hill forward delivered back-to-back scores within two minutes of one another midway through the second half to break open a tie game and push the Hawks to a 4-2 win and the team’s fifth straight victory.
“[Marriotts Ridge] was on our backs the whole game, especially in that first half, and they were answering every one of our goals. But we just needed to calm down, and in that second half that’s exactly what we did,” Stoutenborough said. “Everyone played their role, from the starting 11 to the guys who came in off the bench, and definitely after they tied it up again, I knew it was time for me to do my part.
“That meant that once the guys got me the ball at my feet, I had to finish.”
Both of Stoutenborough’s goals came on shots from the top of the box where he placed the ball over Marriotts Ridge goalie Zach Sloan (eight saves) and just under the crossbar. It goes down as the senior’s first multi-goal game of the season.
“In those moments where you need something to push you over the top, you look to guys like Jonah who is a four-year varsity guy and have been in those spots before,” River Hill coach Matt Shagogue said. “He’s had a lot of hard luck around the goal the last few games, so for him to those two just makes me really happy for him. And those were two of the hardest goals he’s had … both of them just absolutely beautiful goals.”
Jed Dixon added two goals of his own for River Hill (5-1) in the win, while Marriotts Ridge (1-5) got goals from Misha Ott and Kaden Bryan to keep the Mustangs in the game until the latter stages of the contest.
Marriotts Ridge has now dropped three straight games in which the team has scored two goals, and in all of those contests, Mustangs coach Quinn Khouri believes his team had chances to flip the results.
“We’ve certainly had some good performances without getting the good results, and that’s the biggest thing we have to keep stressing with our players … we are right there,” Khouri said. “There’s no one to blame for our record right now except ourselves of course, but we’ve also proven that we belong on the field with the best teams in the county. Tonight, we did a lot of things really well, the scoreboard just doesn’t necessarily reflect that.”
Marriotts Ridge has failed to score first in any of its games this season, and Tuesday was no different. After a foul in the box on the left side, Dixon stepped up and buried the ensuing penalty kick into the corner of the net for a 1-0 Hawks lead in the 12th minute of the game.
But the Mustangs quickly responded a little more than two minutes later when Bryan found Ott in front of River Hill’s goal for a shot that glanced off the post and into the net to tie the score.
The game stayed tied at 1-1 into halftime.
Dixon put River Hill in front again less than three minutes out of intermission, this time finishing a chance right in front of the goal where he deflected the ball away from Marriotts Ridge’s Sloan and then kicked the ball inside the post.
The Mustangs kept fighting, however, and got the equalizer to make it 2-2 with 29 minutes left in regulation courtesy of a finish from Bryan off a feed from Christian Lee.
It wasn’t until Stoutenborough’s back-to-back scores that the see-saw affair was finally decided.
“We were getting outworked a little bit at times tonight, and credit to Marriotts Ridge for playing well and playing to their strengths. But that’s what makes this group so special, they don’t get too flustered,” Shagogue said. “We weren’t at our best and we still found a way. It’s a weird season, and I think there are going to be games like this … where you have to find ways to win ugly.”
On the other side, Marriotts Ridge finds itself fighting to get among the top eight in the standings in order to qualify for the season-ending county tournament. With two games left to adjust seeding, there are currently five teams — including the Mustangs — with one win.
“We truly feel that if we can find a way to sneak in [to the tournament], there’s no reason we can’t string something together,” Khouri said. “That said, we are running out of time. At some point, we’ve got to create our own luck and get a result.”
River Hill 4, Marriotts Ridge 2
Goals: RH — Jonah Stoutenborough 2, Jed Dixon 2; MR — Misha Ott, Kaden Bryan.
Assists: RH — Aidan Edmonds; MR — Kaden Bryan, Christian Lee.
Saves: RH — Eric Gesell 9; MR — Zachary Sloan 8.
Halftime: 1-1.
OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES:
Howard 3, Long Reach 2
Three different Lions scored to break Howard’s two-game losing skid. In the first half, Ryan Hartlove found the back of the net for Howard (3-3) on a breakaway. Robbie Ryerson then scored on a penalty kick after Kenny Quist-Therson was taken down in the box. Long Reach (1-4) drew closer with a goal off of a cross before the half to make it 2-1. Will Tom scored in the second half to extend Howard’s lead to 3-1. Long Reach once again answered back to draw within one goal in the 75th minute.
Box score:
Goals: Ho — Robbie Ryerson, Ryan Hartlove, Will Tom; LR — N/A
Assists: Ho — Karl Quist-Therson, Ryerson; LR — N/A.
Saves: Ho — Banga 2, Ryerson 2; LR — N/A.
Halftime: 2-1, Ho.
Reservoir 1, Oakland Mills 0
Nathan Macek broke open the evenly played, low-scoring game in the second half with a goal to lift the Gators to their second straight win. The goal came off a set piece from Imran Edris. Quinn Dean recorded his second shutout of the season by saving six shots. Reservoir improved to 4-1 with the win, while Oakland Mills fell to 1-5.
Box score:
Goals: Re — Nathan Macek.
Assists: Re — Imran Edris.
Saves: Re — Quinn Dean 6; OM — N/A.
Halftime: 0-0.
Hammond 4, Glenelg 1
Isaac Owusu recorded a hat trick to lead the Golden Bears to victory. The star forward also tallied an assist in the win, meaning he had a part in all four of Hammond’s goals. Jason Fuentes also scored and had an assist for Hammond (4-2). Glenelg fell to 2-4 with the loss.
Box score:
Goals: Ha — Isaac Owusu 3, Jason Fuentes 1; G — N/A.
Assists: Ha — Owusu, Fuentes, Brandon Sindjui; G — N/A.
Saves: Ha — Walid Khokhar 5; G — N/A.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Reservoir 3, Oakland Mills 0
In the first crossover game between Division A and Division B teams, the Gators remained undefeated with the win over the Scorpions. As the first-place team in Division A, Reservoir’s first crossover game against the even-numbered seeds in Division B was versus the last-placed Scorpions.
Six different Reservoir (6-0) players recorded points in the victory, as all three of the team’s goal scorers had different players earning the assists. Goalie Lizzie Dudzinski recorded her second shutout of the season, while Oakland Mills (0-5) goalie Paige Andrews tallied 16 saves against the high-scoring Gators. The win keeps the Gators in lockstep with Marriotts Ridge as the two lone undefeated girls soccer teams in Howard County.
Box score:
Goals: Re — Karis Turner, Sophie Davidson, Avery Oergel.
Assists: Re — Sam Guchhait, Mia Smiraglia, Margot Laughner.
Saves: Re — Lizzie Dudzinski 2; OM — Paige Andrews 16.
Halftime: 2-0, Re.
Wilde Lake 2, Howard 1
Gia Johnson scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of the game. Johnson, a junior, scored the header off a corner kick by senior Jillian Ingram. The win improves Wilde Lake to 3-2-1, while Howard fell to 2-3-1 with the home loss.
Aicha Wilson opened the game’s scoring with a goal off a corner kick in the 27th minute. Junior Ashlynn Bonner sent the ball into the box, and Wilson scored after it was re-directed by Johnson. The Lions’ equalizer came with about 10 minutes left in regulation when junior Brooke Matney chipped a shot over Wilde Lake’s goalie after fielding a pass from junior Kaitlyn Denicola. Howard’s Sarah Gibbons then came close to tying the game with 10 seconds left, but her shot went right over the crossbar. Despite the loss, Howard sophomore goalie Ansley Glasgow had an impressive first start in goal, tallying 13 saves.
Box score:
Goals: WL — Aicha Wilson, Gia Johnson; Ho — Brooke Matney.
Assists: WL — Johnson, Jillian Ingram; Ho — Kaitlyn Denicole.
Saves: WL — N/A; Ho — Ansley Glasgow 13.
Halftime: 1-0, WL.
Glenelg 1, Long Reach 0
Junior Susie Shollenberger’s first-half goal was all Glenelg (3-2-1) needed to beat Long Reach (2-3-1). The goal in the 5th minute was Shollenberger’s first of the season. She made a run down the left side of the field and fired a shot that was saved by Long Reach goalie Kailey Leibe (four saves), but after a Lightning defender tried to clear the ball, Shollenberger intercepted it and found the back of the net. Glenelg’s stout defense held the Lightning to only one shot on goal in the contest.
Box score:
Goals: G — Susie Shollenberger.
Saves: G — Kendall Castor 1; LR — Kailey Leibe 4.
Halftime: 1-0, G.
Marriotts Ridge 11, Hammond 0
The 11 goals the Mustangs scored against the Golden Bears is one more than the total number of goals they had scored in their first five games of the season combined. The impressive offensive output improved Marriotts Ridge to 6-0 on the season and kept the Mustangs in lockstep with undefeated Reservoir. Golden Bears goalie Caroline Schreier led Hammond (0-6) with 15 saves.
Latest Howard County Sports
Centennial 1, River Hill 0 2OT
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.