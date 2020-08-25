River Hill High the only school in U.S. to win exclusive national award for athletics program

On the heels of securing its third straight People Tree Cup, which recognizes overall excellence in interscholastic athletics among Howard County high schools every year, River Hill received an even greater honor in July.
For the first time in school history River Hill was named a 2020 recipient of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Quality Program Award at the Exemplary Level. The award is designed to “recognize and commend excellence in the implementation and administration of outstanding high school athletic programs.”
River Hill is the first Howard County program to receive the award on its own since the county’s 12 public schools, as a collaborative group, were recognized with the award in 2012.
“The NIAA embraces local school innovation and vision that makes use of suggested best practices in high school athletic programs,” the NIAA wrote in a letter to River Hill principal Kathryn McKinley on July 17. “The River Hill High School athletic programs, its athletic director, principal, superintendent, and school board truly deserve to be congratulated and recognized for implementing and supporting an outstanding athletic program and a commitment to continuous improvement.”
Since 2016, only six other schools nationwide have been recognized with the award. River Hill is the lone recipient in 2020.
River Hill Athletics and Activities Manager Brandon Lauer said a mix of factors played into even meeting the criteria for consideration.
“First of all, it’s important to recognize that Howard County as a whole provides a framework to have an outstanding athletics program and a lot of the groundwork for an award like this starts at that level,” Lauer said. “So then it just becomes about program implementation and, in our case, we are extremely blessed to have a community and collection of coaches that are devoted to providing the best possible opportunities for success for all our student athletes.”
Completing the application process to receive a recognition of this magnitude requires a significant time investment. Lauer said he spent roughly 18 months assessing his entire athletic program before submitting his application.
The NIAA says that during the evaluation process it looks at “evidence of existing policies, practices, and procedures that meet suggested content rubrics [criteria] within the 10 Quality Program assessment categories.”
For Lauer, as much as it was about potentially earning recognition, the steps taken the last couple years were important in getting an accurate look at the Hawks’ overall program.
“The last time we, or the county, had really done something like this was in 2012 when we received the award as a group. So I thought it was important to go back and re-evaluate where we are and give ourselves a chance to see where we can continue to grow as an athletic department,” he said. “It’s a lengthy process, but it also makes you look at everything and make sure we are doing the things that we need to be doing.”
The national award is as much about success off the field as it is on it. But by also bringing home the 2020 People’s Tree Cup, River Hill showcased that there’s no shortage of winning between the lines as well.
The Hawks have now won the award 17 times since the school opened in 1996. The People’s Tree Cup winner is determined by a point system, where points are assigned to those schools participating in a varsity sport upon the completion of the season and the awarding of a county trophy. For example, if all 12 schools compete, the county-trophy winner is awarded 12 points, second place 11 points, and so on. Half points are awarded in the event of a tie.
River Hill ended up with 160 points over the course of the completed fall and winter seasons for the 2019-20 school year, edging out second-place Marriotts Ridge (145 points).
The Hawks crowned team county champions in boys cross country, football and boys soccer during the past school year, but Lauer was quick to point out that winning is just as much about quality from top to bottom. River Hill had no team finish below seventh in the standings and all but two teams finished in the top three.
“To win the People Tree, it’s all about consistency and that’s something we really strive for as a school … having a total program across the board,” Lauer said. “And I think it is something that feeds on itself a little bit. I believe each of the sports wants to have a piece of that limelight within the school and they push themselves to keep up with one another.”