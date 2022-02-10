Reservoir wrestling clinches 3A East regional dual championship, first state semifinal birth since 2010

Reservoir needed a victory to keep its postseason hopes alive. The Gators trailed Marriotts Ridge by nine with two matches remaining in the Class 3A East regional dual semifinal.
Shafin Munir and Runor Agarin delivered for the Gators, picking up back-to-back pins to rally Reservoir past the Mustangs, 36-33, and into the finals against Mt. Hebron.
Riding high off the momentum from their comeback semifinal victory, the Gators defeated the Vikings 47-28 for the regional championship and the program’s first state dual birth since 2010.
The Gators were in a 33-24 hole when Munir took the mat in his 220-pound match. He battled back from an early deficit to pin his opponent, trimming the deficit to three.
“In Round 3 I was on top and on top is when I’m the beast,” Munir said of his critical victory. “I brought him down without any issue, put in the half turn to make sure I basically got his shoulder blade and cut it down with one hand. Then, boom, a pin.”
As the referee’s hand smacked against the mat, the Reservoir faithful erupted in jubilation with the Gators still needing one more victory to clinch a spot in the final. At 285, Agarin notched a pin of his own to close the semifinal comeback.
Jumping up and down with excitement, the Gators quickly turned their attention to the ensuing dual with the Vikings. They didn’t waste any time maintaining that rush of momentum with four consecutive victories to start the match. Andrew Dolezel (120) and Sebastian Meza (126) secured pins establishing early advantages with several takedowns.
“Really, this week I’ve been preaching taking it one match at a time,” Reservoir coach Andrew McIntyre said. “We had a bad match against Mt. Hebron earlier in the dual meet [season] and lost by one giving up bad bonus points. We wanted this one back just for the sake of it, just for the team and just for everything. So, I told them to go out and get it. We really went after it, our captains got them ready and they just wrestled really well.”
Reservoir only got stronger as the match progressed, employing the same aggressive mentality that brought them success earlier in the dual. Noah Byrum (145) tallied a pin in 45 seconds, while Demetrious Battle (152) won by decision, 6-1, recording several takedowns, pushing the Gators lead to 31-4.
In an early deficit throughout their matches, Mt. Hebron managed only two contested victories during the finals.
“Our team is very young compared to a lot of others, we don’t have a lot of seniors,” Mt. Hebron coach Adem Kaya said. “Almost 60 to 70% of our team are young guys, first-time wrestlers. So, I was very pleased overall with their effort, but we made a few mistakes, especially for our experienced wrestlers.”
Leading 41-10 entering the 195-pound weight class, Dylan Wiegert bookended the Gators’ impressive performance with a fall in 2:26. With the match out of reach, Reservoir forfeited the final three weight classes before their victory was official.
After the handshakes concluded, McIntyre sprinted back into the gym excitedly holding up the championship trophy, surrounded by a sea of blue and orange. However, amidst all that excitement the Gators have loftier goals on their minds.
“It means a lot, we just put in the hard work and hard work pays off,” Agarin said of advancing to Saturday’s state duals. “We got the numbers and we got the heart. The jobs not finished; we’re not satisfied yet. That was just the appetizer, we’re waiting for the big meal.”
In its semifinal match, Mt. Hebron defeated Centennial 41-26. The Vikings opened up the match strong with three consecutive victories highlighted by pins from Ethan Kimack (120) and Jeremy Fox (126). The Eagles battled back taking a 26-18 lead after the 160-pound weight class, led by Calvin Kraisser (138) and Nicholas Shapiro (145). Needing to rally down the stretch, the Vikings closed the dual out with five consecutive victories as Bassem Qassem (170), Benjamin Blackerby (182) and Sahith Mada (195) all established early advantages.