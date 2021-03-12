Tyriq Umrani scores PK in overtime to lead Wilde Lake past Reservoir | Howard County boys soccer roundup

The last time the Wilde Lake boys soccer team faced Reservoir, it was in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. The Wildecats were coming off a strong regular season overall but fizzled in their last three games before the postseason, going 1-1-1 in its last three games.
Wilde Lake outlasted the Gators but needed a penalty shootout to win its first playoff game, ultimately sparking its run to the 2019 Class 3A state title.
Fast forward to Thursday night and the visiting Wildecats again needed extra time to beat Reservoir, as it scored on a penalty kick in extra time for a 3-2 victory, the team’s first win in three matches this season.
“On any given night, you’ve got to be ready,” said Wilde Lake coach Trevor Shea, whose 1-2 squad twice equalized to force the extra time. “Soccer can be a cruel game. All three of our seniors who were looking to lead us stepped up tonight.”
One those crucial upperclassmen, Tyriq Umrani, converted the game-winning penalty kick three minutes into overtime after 2019 Howard County and Baltimore Sun All-Metro Player of the Year Ousman Touray collided with a Reservoir defender just inside the penalty area. Umrani scored in a similar fashion in the 2019 playoffs, burying a penalty kick in the 93rd minute against Huntingtown in a 3A state quarterfinal.
Umrani punished the shot from the spot into the upper right-hand corner for the win.
“We have been practicing penalty kicks since last year, " Umrani said. “I just do a run up.”
The Gators (2-1) struck first on a perfectly placed cross by Xavi Sabillion from well outside the penalty area to the head of Nathan Macek at the far post.
Macek’s header was tipped by Wilde Lake goalie Mesale Robi, but it landed in the back of the net with about 32 ½ minutes remaining in the opening half.
“We didn’t have any problems creating,” Gators coach David Obeng-Darko said. “The boys are playing well together. They just have to keep their composure and just finish up their opportunities next time. I think in overtime that definitely wasn’t a [penalty kick].”
Touray, who had the game-winner in the team’s state title game, equalized with roughly 17 minutes left in the first half, chasing down a beautiful through ball by Shea Nesbitt before blasting in a high line drive shot into the back of the net.
The rest of the half was largely played between the penalty areas with a smattering of long, errant strikes from both squads.
Jacob Kaplan regained the lead for the Gators through a penalty kick following the felling of a Reservoir forward in the penalty area less than three minutes into the second half.
That lead stood until there were 2 ½ minutes left in regulation, when Wilde Lake’s Liam Nesbitt snuck in a loose ball inside the goalie box following a deflected free kick by Touray from just outside the penalty area to force overtime.
Touray looked to set up a one-on-one opportunity with roughly 30 seconds remaining in regulation, but he was ruled offsides.
“I think each game we’ve started to discover our personality as a team,” Shea said. “Even though it’s a short season, it’s still a process of who works well together and what we’re going to rely on. ... It’s always a work in progress.”
