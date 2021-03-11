Reservoir volleyball continues impressive start with win over Wilde Lake | Howard County sports roundup

Bringing back several All-County players from its region-championship squad, Reservoir coach Carole Ferrante had high expectations coming into the spring.
Even she, however, says she couldn’t have predicted just how impressive her team would be during the opening week of the season.
The Gators picked up their third straight sweep on Wednesday, dispatching Wilde Lake by scores of 25-7 and 25-9.
“You worry about what it’s going to look like after everyone has been doing their own thing for so long, but the way they are playing together right now it’s as if we never left the court,” Ferrante said. “There is this great positive energy, and they are having fun together. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Against the Wildecats, the Gators had incredible balance. Kayla Browne led the way with six kills, three aces and two digs, but there were other strong efforts from Anjola Omolewa (four kills), Breyonna Young (six digs), Mayah Tucker (six kills and three digs) and Navleen Kaur (two kills and two digs).
But, even with the immediate success on the court, Ferrante said what makes her just as happy is the positive atmosphere every time the team gets together.
“After all of this turmoil, getting to simply be out on the court together is an indescribable feeing,” she said. “Our seniors and core group of girls have been great just as expected, but I’m just as impressed by the other girls on the roster who are contributing and working hard every day.”
Reservoir def. Wilde Lake — 2-0 [25-7, 25-9]
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES:
Howard def. Glenelg — 2-0 [25-13, 25-12]
The Lions improved to 3-0 with the triumph. The victory is Howard’s third straight sweep to open the season. Senior Jordan Redmiles had four aces, and sophomore Corinne Chau had three kills to lead the Lions. Glenelg falls to 0-2 with the loss.
Howard stats: Jordan Redmiles (1 kill, 4 aces, 11 assists), Corinne Chau (3 kills), Kathy Taveras (11 digs)
Glenelg stats: Libby Laport (3 kills, 4 digs), Mackenzie Calhoun (2 aces, 9 digs), Gracen Alsheimer (2 kills, 3 blocks)
Marriotts Ridge def. Oakland Mills — 2-0 [25-18, 25-19]
The Mustangs earned their first win of the season behind solid performances from Brenna O’Reilly and Julia Mamo. Marriotts Ridge is 1-1; Oakland Mills is 0-3.
Marriotts Ridge stats: Vivian O’Brien (2 aces, 5 kills), Julia Mamo (5 aces and 8 digs), Brenna O’Reilly (1 ace, 16 assists) Rachel George (3 kills) and Olivia Kuznetosva (2 aces and 3 kills)
Oakland Mills stats: Kathryn Rogan (12 digs), Camryn Reese (1 block, 1 kill), Shanai’ Smith (3 kills), Katie Baron (3 digs), Paige McPhillips (1 block 1 kill), Iyanna McDuffie (2 aces 10 assists)
Centennial def. Mt. Hebron — 2-0 [25-9, 25-15]
The Eagles improved to 3-0 behind the strong play of Brianna Bossom, Grace Chan, Mailihn Godscall, Abi Griffin and Emily Hollwedel. Centennial improved to 3-0 with the victory. The Eagles haven’t lost a set yet this season. The Vikings, meanwhile, were playing for the first time this season after having their first two matches postponed.
Long Reach def. Hammond — 2-1 [18-25, 25-15, 15-9]
Long Reach stats: Indyia Haskett (2 kills, 1 block, 8 digs), Shakira Knight (1 ace, 3 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig), Isabella Mora (4 kills, 1 block, 8 digs), Hayley Norton (3 aces, 14 assists, 6 digs), Sarah Oyefeso (3 aces, 1 dig), Mia Rubio (14 digs), Avery Van Oosten (3 kills) Kailey Young (3 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs)
FIELD HOCKEY:
Centennial 11, Oakland Mills 0
The Eagles’ win is their second straight 11-0 victory to open the young season. Centennial (2-0) also beat Atholton, 11-0, on Monday. Helen Baldy and Jamie Cole both recorded hat tricks in the win. Oakland Mills fell to 0-2 with the loss.
Box score:
Goals: C — Helen Baldy 3, Jamie Cole 3, Abby Cudzilo 2, Bailey Carpenter, Ellen landrum
Assists: C — Baldy, Cole
Atholton 2, Wilde Lake 0
The win is the Raiders’ first of the young season. Both Atholton and Wilde Lake are 1-1.
Mt. Hebron 1, Marriotts Ridge 0
The Vikings bounced back from their season-opening loss Monday to beat defending state champion Marriotts Ridge. Mt. Hebron improved to 1-1 with the win, while Marriotts Ridge fell to 0-2.
Howard 1, Reservoir 0
Box score:
Goals: Ho — Maddi Anthony
Saves: Ho — Rachel Murphy 4; R — Isabella Brown 4
Halftime: 2-0 Re
