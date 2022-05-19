‘Wildecat spirit’: Wilde Lake softball fights back to defeat Reservoir, 7-5, for first regional championship

Reservoir #18, Shelby Granzow, makes a play on a grounder to 3rd. Wilde Lake vs Reservoir in softball Regional Championship Wednesday May 18, 2022 at Reservoir High school. Wilde Lake defeated Reservoir 7-5. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Earlier Wednesday, Wilde Lake softball coach Kristina Dronenburg took a picture of the Wildecats’ softball banner in their gym. The banner was empty.

That will now change as the second-seeded Wildecats defeated top seed and previously unbeaten Reservoir, 7-5, capturing the Class 3A East Region II Title.

In seasons past, Wilde Lake struggled against Howard County competition. The Wildecats were winless in 2015 and 2016, with three wins and at least 15 losses in 2017, 2018 and 2019. However, this season was vastly different with 12 county victories, a regional title and at least a state quarterfinal appearance.

The Wilde Lake softball team poses for a photo after beating Reservoir in the regional championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“[Assistant coach] Suzy Vo is my best friend, we’ve been doing this for 12 years together,” Dronenburg said. “We’ve had ups, we’ve had downs, we’ve had everything in between. No matter what, no matter the circumstances we’ve had, the greatest group of kids come through the program, the greatest families come through the program. Many of them are here today. So, to be able to celebrate, not just with this group, but with all of Wildecat nation who packed this place today, I feel like I’m dreaming.”

In a win-or-go-home situation, Wilde Lake struck first with a pair of runs in the opening inning. Heather McQueeney scored on a hit by Veronica Goode and Allison McQueeney drove in Brooke Weinig. Wilde Lake tacked on another run in the top of the third as Goode found a hole on the right side, bringing in Heather McQueeney.

Trailing by three, Reservoir responded in the bottom of the third. The Gators scored five runs on five hits, highlighted by Kayla Ecker’s two-RBI double in the left-center field gap. Abbie Frisvold, Paige Bright and Madison Granzow also delivered RBIs in the inning.

However, the Wildecats didn’t flinch, answering back immediately in the fourth. With the bases loaded, Goode, one of the team’s four seniors, stepped up to the plate. She laced a ball to deep center field for a bases-clearing double, putting Wilde Lake back in front, 6-5, as her teammates and the Wildecat faithful grew louder.

“Wildecat spirit through and through,” Dronenburg said of her team’s ability to respond. “We said that before the game, we’ve been in pressure spots all year. We’ve been down late in games, we’ve needed insurance runs and every time they fight, they deliver, they find a way. So, they put up that big five-run inning and we didn’t flinch. They said, ‘Hey there’s a lot of game left, this is not over. This is our game, our time.’”

Coming on in relief, Justyce Richard kept the momentum going for the Wildecats in the circle. With Reservoir threatening to score in the bottom of the fifth and lead-off hitter Maggie Frisvold at the plate, Richard fielded the sharp comebacker to close out the inning.

“I just know that I have to close it out and put everything I have into it,” Richard said. “Just do what I do best, pitch the ball.”

Wilde Lake's Veronica Goode pitches during Wednesday's regional championship game against Reservoir. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Wilde Lake continued to feed off each other’s energy as Morgan Baird delivered an RBI single, extending the lead to 7-5 in the top of the sixth.

“I don’t think we adjusted as well as we could have to the second pitcher,” Reservoir coach Julie Frisvold said. “That’s just a credit to them, kind of keeping us off balance. At the end of the day, they were able to execute and make adjustments and we just fell a little short today.”

Leading by two entering the bottom of the seventh, Richard retired the final three Gators batters in order, as the Wildecats excitedly embraced near first base.

Shortly after, the Wildecats were presented the regional title plaque, waving it high in the air in a landmark accomplishment for Wilde Lake’s program.

“Just working with them every day at practice,” Goode said of the excitement. “My team is amazing. We all have each other’s backs, we work so well together. To get this win together, it’s incredible.”