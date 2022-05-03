Reservoir boys lacrosse scores game’s final three goals in 14-11 victory over Wilde Lake

Down a player, Reservoir junior attackman Joseph Schinner caught the ball near midfield, flanked by two Wilde Lake defenders.

Schinner split the double team with a swim move, attacking downhill towards the cage. A few moments later, he fired the high bounce shot past Wilde Lake goalie Lewis Collora for his fourth goal of the evening.

That goal with 3:43 remaining broke a tie game and proved to be the game-winner as the Gators tacked on two more goals inside the final three minutes, securing the 14-11 victory.

“I knew they were going to double because they were man up and they weren’t really pressing me that hard,” Schinner said. “I knew I could beat their two man, so I beat them and then I had [Runor Agarin] on the cage for a one on two. I was contemplating passing it, but then I just decided to shoot it.”

During those final four minutes, Reservoir (6-5, 4-5 Howard County) took advantage of ill-timed Wilde Lake turnovers, pushing the pace in transition. Those critical late mistakes allowed the Gators to regain possession, dictating the tempo for much of the closing minutes.

“As a team we’re not good enough that we can not do the little things,” Wilde Lake coach Tony Bell said. “We messed up so much on the little things, our ground balls, the turnover man up. That could’ve been our go-up goal and we turned it over. They go down and score a crucial goal.”

While Reservoir controlled the late portion of the game, Wilde Lake (3-7, 3-6) surged in the early stages of the fourth, catalyzed by Rowley Jackson. Trailing by two entering the fourth, Jackson scored one and assisted on another, tying the game with 7:01 remaining. He spearheaded the Wildecats offense with five goals and four assists.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair, as both teams exchanged goals six different times. Reservoir’s first-half offense thrived, creating opportunities on the EMO.

Schinner and Graham Leary excelled on goal-line extended with their two-man game, creating open opportunities. Kevin Sisk galvanized the offense in unsettled situations, pushing the pace off loose groundballs.

“I worked a lot in the offseason on pushing transition in my shooting and passing ability,” Sisk said. “So, I’ll go until they pick me up. If they don’t, I’ll shoot. If they do I’ll either pass it to Graham or Joey. Nine times out of 10 they put it in the back of the cage.”

Wilde Lake’s first-half offense was created on off-ball cuts, as five of its first-half goals were assisted. Reservoir came out the stronger side to start the second half. Leary and Harrison Davlin scored, pushing the Gators’ lead to three, four minutes into the frame.

With less than 90 seconds left in the third, Evan Robinson rifled a shot past Nolan Baer giving the Wildecats momentum entering the fourth. After Wilde Lake battled back to tie the game at 10, Runor Agarin put Reservoir back on top. Jackson scored the Wildecats’ final goal with 7:01 remaining as the Gators defense clamped down and the offense proved opportunistic off Wilde Lake’s mistakes. Reservoir has now won four games in a row to go above .500 for the first time this season.

“We started off with some healthy competition,” Reservoir coach Bryan Cole said of the win streak. “We got to see faster speed and it’s kind of helped us out throughout the season, really. It shows us what kind of speed we need to play at a little bit. When you lose a couple games to the big dogs in the county, you really come together or you fall apart. Hopefully we come together.”