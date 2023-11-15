Reservoir volleyball falls in Class 4A state semifinal to Richard Montgomery: ‘This fuels us for next year’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Reservoir’s game plan in its Class 4A state semifinal against Richard Montgomery centered on stopping the Rockets’ lefty setter Ema Djordjevic. While the Gators did slow her down at times, stopping her was not in the cards.

Djordjevic posted 13 kills and kept Reservoir off guard all night as top-seeded Richard Montgomery defeated the Gators, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17.

The Rockets will face Leonardtown, a 3-1 winner over defending state champion Urbana in the other semifinal, in the Class 4A state championship at Harford Community College on Saturday.

“She’s good,” Reservoir junior Tiana Copp said of Djordjevic. She just kept hitting that seem there [on the right side of the court]. She really killed us there.”

Copp shared the team lead with Marin Esch with six kills each. Haley Ko posted 13 assists to lead the Gators (12-7).

The trip to the finals will be the first-ever for Richard Montgomery. Coach Gretchen Barber-Strunk’s team will enter the contest 17-1, with a five-set loss to county rival Thomas Wootton the only blemish on their record.

“This will be our first team in the finals and we are thrilled to be going,” Barber-Strunk said. “We watched some film on [Reservoir] and we practiced around what we saw. We adjusted our lineup to take advantage of our strengths and it paid off.”

The most competitive set was the first. The Gators fell behind early but managed to even the set at 20 on a Copp kill. At 22-22, Montgomery took advantage of an errant kill by the Gators. Then it was Djordjevic’s turn to go to work. The junior recorded the last two points on thundering kills to give the Rockets the first set, 25-11.

Reservoir managed to play the Rockets tough for most of the second set, but the Rockets used a serving run by Ana Djordjevic to make a 15-14 lead a 19-14 lead, and Montgomery eventually extended that to 23-15. Reservoir, behind the serving of Madison Smith, eventually cut the lead to 23-19 before a kill and an ace, both by Amy Ye, ended the set, 25-19.

Reservoir again played tough in the early part of the third set, but another Rockets service run by Ellie Mitchell pushed a one-point lead to 11-7. Reservoir spent the rest of the set trying to dig out of a deficit that eventually ballooned to nine points. The Rockets won the match on another Ye kill, 25-17, setting off a wild celebration.

Reservoir coach Carole Ferrante, though disappointed in the loss, said she was proud of her team’s effort.

“It’s kind of coming back to us being young an inexperience,” Ferrante said. “We had an absolutely fabulous practice yesterday and I had hoped it would carry over into today. They were a very strong hitting team. They were getting up and over our blocks and they did a lot of things well.”

This fuels us for next year,” Gators junior Gabriella Prather said. “I think we all just kind of shutdown as a team, and we didn’t keep our energy up as much as they did. I think we played well, but obviously not well enough.”