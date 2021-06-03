Reservoir softball tops Mt. Hebron to end regular season undefeated | Howard County sports roundup

The Vikings (4-7) ended their four-game losing streak with the extra-inning triumph over the Gators (5-6). Liam Anderson’s single that scored Tyler Goladay in the eighth inning was the difference. Also leading Hebron at the plate was Cooper Baer (2 for 4, RBI), Mike Brogno (1 for 4, double, RBI) and Sam Kelly (1 for 2, two walks). For Reservoir, Johnny Welch (2 for 4, RBI), Ryan Knisley (2 for 4, RBI) and Travis Thompson (1 for 4, RBI) had solid days at the plate.