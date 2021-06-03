Reservoir softball tops Mt. Hebron to end regular season undefeated | Howard County sports roundup

The Reservoir softball team, which clinched the county championship last week, finished its season undefeated with a 7-1 win over visiting Mt. Hebron (7-4) on Wednesday.
Reservoir (11-0) was led by pitchers Kylee Gunkel and Maggie Frisvold, who combined to strike out 11 batters in seven innings. Gunkel punched out seven and allowed one run and one hit in five innings, while Frisvold sat down four in two scoreless frames.
The Gators scored a run in both the second and third innings before plating five in the fourth inning. Four different Gators drove in runs at the plate. Kayla Ecker led the lineup with two RBIs, while Frisvold, Courtney Johnson and Maddy Davis each drove in one run apiece.
The biggest hits at the plate came from Reservoir’s Alyssa Kelly, who tripled, and Mt. Hebron’s Erin Behel, who hit a solo homer in the fourth for the Vikings’ lone run and hit.
Both teams now await their playoff seedings for the MPSSAA region playoffs, which being Monday.
Reservoir 7, Mt. Hebron 1
…...... 123 456 7 — R H E
MH — 000 100 0 — 1 1 1
Re — 011 500 x — 7 10 0
W: Re — K. Gunkel; L: MH — Em. Behel.
3B: Re — A. Kelly.
HR: MH — Er. Behel.
SB: MH — Little.
OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:
Wilde Lake 16, Oakland Mills 0
The Wildecats’ bats were hot from the first pitch, scoring two or more runs in each of the first four innings to beat the Scorpions (0-10) in five innings. At 7-4, Wilde Lake ends the regular season with a winning record for the first time since 2001.
Erin Conover and Nokomis Styers combined to throw a shutout with nine strikeouts. Conover, who also had two RBIs at the plate, punched out five in three innings, while Styers struck out four in two frames.
Morgan Baird (three hits and two RBIs) and Clare Bowen (three walks and three RBIs) led the Wildecats at the plate. Veronica Goode chipped in with two hits and two RBIs, while Justyce Richard had a hit, three runs and two RBIs.
Box score:
WL — 365 20 — 16 10 1
OM — 000 00 — 0 3 2
BASEBALL:
Mt. Hebron 4, Reservoir 3 (8 inn.)
The Vikings (4-7) ended their four-game losing streak with the extra-inning triumph over the Gators (5-6). Liam Anderson’s single that scored Tyler Goladay in the eighth inning was the difference. Also leading Hebron at the plate was Cooper Baer (2 for 4, RBI), Mike Brogno (1 for 4, double, RBI) and Sam Kelly (1 for 2, two walks). For Reservoir, Johnny Welch (2 for 4, RBI), Ryan Knisley (2 for 4, RBI) and Travis Thompson (1 for 4, RBI) had solid days at the plate.
Box score:
MH — 300 000 01 — 4 5 1
Re — 200 010 00 — 3 8 3
GIRLS LACROSSE:
Marriotts Ridge 15, Howard 9 (June 1)
Maisy Clevenger scored four goals to lead the Mustangs (5-1) to the win over the Lions (1-5) on Tuesday.
Box score:
Goals: MR — Clevenger 4, Merrill 3, Lettinga 2, L. Fisher 2, Huelskamp 2, Held, C. Albert; Ho — Hume 3, Wiechert 2, Anthony 2, Brothers, Lockwood.
Assists: MR — Merrill, L. Fisher, C. Albert; Ho — N/A.
Saves: MR — Hejeebu 7; Ho — N/A.
Halftime: 10-3, MR.
BOYS TENNIS:
Reservoir 4, Mt. Hebron 1
No. 1 singles: Guy Scafidi, MH def. Edwin Brown, Re (8-4)
No. 2 singles: Vilo Battabrealli, Re def. Sion Mathew, MH (8-5)
No. 1 doubles: Josh Cari and Yari Armond, Re def. Andrew Lee and Jeff Li, MH (8-5)
No. 2 doubles: Jared Carino and Haider Hussain, Re def. Ethan Doan and Mason Doan, MH (8-5)
No. 3 doubles: William Tao and Clark Anglin, Re def. Jack Lovas and Sumant Melta, MH (8-1)
GIRLS TENNIS:
Mt. Hebron 3, Reservoir 2
No. 1 singles: Trinetra Vijayakumar, MH def. Alanna Ro, Re (8-0)
No. 2 singles: Nicole Carino, Re def. Bonnie Vess, MH (8-6)
No. 1 doubles: Gia Santos and Grace Tao, Re def. Julia Kimack and Shavani Varia, MH (9-7)
No. 2 doubles: Shrinidhi Abaddi and Mira Tadimalla, MH def. Lexi Lee and Laren Yhim, Re (8-3)
No. 3 doubles: Sophie Kreyling and Harini Devireddy, MH def. Kaitlyn Ro and Philana Hin, Re (8-2)
