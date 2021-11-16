Reservoir volleyball outlasts North Hagerstown in 3A semifinals, 3-2, to advance to first final since 2007

For the second time in as many matches, Reservoir volleyball went the distance and came out on top.
Up against North Hagerstown on Monday in the 3A state semifinals at Harford Community College, the Gators won the first two sets and bounced back after dropping the next two to earn a 3-2 victory with a 15-12 triumph in the decisive fifth set. The win, the team’s 15th straight, advances the Gators into the state championship match later this week.
It’s the first state final appearance for Reservoir since winning the title in 2007.
“It is the greatest feeling. We said from Day 1 what our goals were and that we wanted to put three banners [county, region and state] on the wall. They are just so determined,” said Reservoir coach Carole Ferrante, whose team beat Howard, 3-2, in the state quarterfinals last week. “We had moments where we didn’t play our best tonight and the other team was very solid, but we never gave up and we never quit.
“We never shut down when we faced adversity.”
Reservoir (17-1) prevailed by scores of 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 23-25 and 15-12. The Gators will play Huntingtown, a winner over Bel Air in the other 3A semifinal, on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the finals.
After trailing 1-0 and 2-1 in that road meeting against Howard last week, the Gators were the ones that set the tone against a North Hagerstown team that hadn’t dropped a single set in its first three postseason matches.
But with the Gators up two sets to none, the Hubs answered. North Hagerstown rebounded to take the third and fourth sets, both by narrow margins, to force the winner-take-all fifth frame.
It was there that Reservoir dug down and extended its season. A couple big blocks by Anjola Omolewa (3 kills, 5 blocks) provided a spark and Samiha Foster (34 kills, 9 digs) helped lead the offensive effort that closed out the win.
“Honestly, we knew what was killing us the previous games and we just needed to really hone in and focus on the tips and rolls,” Foster said. “Something ignited in us. Our team seems to thrive on needing to be really gritty at the end.”
In addition to Omolewa and Foster, Reservoir was also led in the victory by Gabby Allen (19 digs, 5 assists), Maddie Beckett (4 kills), Madison Hill (6 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs, 2 blocks), Kelsey Holmes (7 kills, 4 digs), Haley Ko (23 assists, 10 digs), Lexi Lee (9 digs), Destiny Olamide (4 kills, 3 digs) and Jess Rothermel (28 assists, 6 digs).
Foster said she and her teammates can’t wait for Wednesday.
Latest Howard County Sports
“We are just so hungry for this,” she said. “From day one, we knew that this was our goal and we are ready to put it all out there.”