Reservoir baseball wins fourth game in four days, riding quick start to 9-4 win over Mt. Hebron

Mt. Hebron's Jacob Berger slides into third with a triple as the throw gets past Reservoir third baseman Matt Russell in the sixth inning at Mt. Hebron High School on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Reservoir won 9-4. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Reservoir baseball coach Adam Leader had a simple message for his team entering this week: “We’ve got to look at a ladder, take one step at a time and look on building towards the postseason.”

Thursday afternoon’s game against Mt. Hebron was another step on that ladder. The Gators won their fourth game in four days, beating the Vikings, 9-4. Reservoir had already beatenMarriotts Ridge, Howard and Wilde Lake this week.

“Taking it step-by-step and game-by-game, this week we asked all our pitchers to be ready,” Leader said. “They did a really great job for us this week. Going into today, only our three starters couldn’t pitch, so we had a lot of relief available. Gavin Metrick got us a bunch of innings and Cole Folkenberg came on in relief and we still had some guys after him that could’ve pitched. Our pitching did a great job, our offense helped us so much and I couldn’t be prouder of these guys for this week, a week where we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, four games in four days,’ but I’m ecstatic.”

The Gators’ offense didn’t take long to get going with four runs in the opening inning as Mt. Hebron starter Will Cucuzzella struggled with his command. Reservoir (8-6) took advantage of a pair of walks and an error as Nick Usher and Sebastian Fuentes delivered two-run doubles in the frame. For Fuentes, it was the first of three extra-base hits on the afternoon.

“I would say keeping everything square to the plate with two strikes on me working toward the field,” Fuentes said of his approach. “I had a problem earlier in the year with pulling my head out, so just keeping everything consistent with working toward the field.”

Mt. Hebron (6-8) got one back in the bottom of the first courtesy of Brandon Arnold’s RBI single. However, Reservoir was quick to respond as Cucuzzella walked the first two hitters in the second. Both Folkenberg and Zack Gaynor came around to score, first on an error and then an RBI single by Cameron Whitehead, extending the advantage to 6-1.

Reservoir’s Zack Gaynor scores in the seventh inning on a base hit by Quinn Dean against Mt. Hebron on Thursday. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Joe Lee came on in relief and gave the Vikings a chance to chip away at the lead, getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the third. Jacob Berger delivered an RBI single in the second, while Tyler Goladay launched a deep shot to left field that scored two runs and brought the Vikings within 6-4.

Mt. Hebron threatened again with runners on in the fourth, but Folkenberg stepped in and induced an inning-ending double play.

“I feel like if we came through better situationally with the bases loaded and multiple runners on, it would’ve been a different game,” Mt. Hebron coach Aaron Wilson said. “That was the difference in the game. They came through big time in situations that we didn’t and that was the difference.”

Folkenberg added an RBI single in the top of the fifth and Mt. Hebron errors in the sixth helped the Gators rebuild a comfortable lead.

Reservoir starting pitcher Gavin Metrick delivers against Mt. Hebron during Thursday's game. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Berger led off Mt. Hebron’s half of the sixth with a triple, but Folkenberg got three straight outs highlighted by a diving catch from third basemen Matt Russell on a hard-hit line drive by Sam Kelly.

Reservoir tacked on another run in the seventh with Quinn Dean’s RBI single and Folkenberg shut the door shortly after, putting the finishing touches on a big week for the Gators.

“It’s huge,” Folkenberg said. “Especially with the rough week last week and then to bring this momentum into the last week of the regular season feels amazing. Coach Leader has been talking about it from the start, the last five games we need to be really dialed in for.”