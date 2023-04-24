No. 1 Reservoir softball gets great production from the middle of the lineup in 7-1 victory over Marriotts Ridge

Advertisement

Marriotts Ridge opened Monday’s game against Reservoir with two quick outs. But by the time the heart of the Gators’ lineup went through, the Mustangs were in a three-run hole.

It was a reoccurring theme Monday where Abbie Frisvold, Maggie Frisvold and Cambell Sagin delivered big hits and put runs on the board leading the No. 1-ranked Gators to a 7-1 win.

The Frisvolds and Sagin — the three, four and five hitters in Reservoir’s lineup — went a combined 7-for-10 with five RBIs.

With two outs in the top of the first, Abbie and Maggie Frisvold produced back-to-back hits and Sagin brought both home with a double to the left-center field gap. She scored on Catherine Yourishin’s RBI single for a quick 3-0 lead.

“I feel like we just need to keep passing the bat through the lineup because we all have trust in each other, since we’ve all been playing together for so long” Abbie Frisvold said. “I feel like we just have to have faith in each other to keep moving through the lineup to score runs.”

Reservoir softball sisters Maggie and Abbie Frisvold played big roles in Monday's win over Marriotts Ridge. (Jacob Steinberg)

Meanwhile in the circle, Maggie quelled a Mustangs lineup that entered the game on a six-game winning streak, scoring 14 or more runs in five of those games. She pitched a scoreless first three innings for the Gators.

Reservoir (14-0, 12-0 Howard County), extended its advantage in the bottom of the third with the middle of the lineup once again leading the charge. Courtney Johnson and Abbie Frisvold laced back-to-back singles. Maggie Frisvold followed with a triple to deep left-center field, scoring both. She also advanced home on an errant Mustangs throw, pushing the advantage to 6-0.

“We just have the mentality that it doesn’t matter if you have two outs, one out or no outs,” Maggie said. “We are going to hit and we’re going to score.”

Keira Walsh and Johnson singled in the fourth inning to set up Abbey Frisvold, whose third hit of the day scored a run for a 7-0 lead.

Marriotts Ridge (8-4) finally broke through in the top of the fifth. Sienna Williams and Olivia Ober hit consecutive singles. Pinch runner Layla Schroyer later scored on a groundout to first by Melina Parson.

“I think it’s really tough,” Marriotts Ridge coach Renard Parson said of the early deficit. “A lot of teams I coached in the past would’ve rolled over and died but our attitude is still good. We still thought we had a chance even in the last inning down by six runs. I felt the energy was positive. They didn’t believe that they were going to lose and that’s important, too.”

Maggie Frisvold responded in the final two innings, retiring six of the final seven hitters she faced in the complete-game, five-hitter. She finished the game with four strikeouts. The Gators have a +167 run differential in county play this season.

“We’ve really tried to work on our culture this year and reestablishing it,” Reservoir coach Julie Frisvold said. “We are playing against ourselves as opposed to the opponent. I think sometimes we focus too much on who we are playing as opposed to what we can do better to be ready for the playoffs, to be ready for that next game. We talk about in our circle, at practice, in pregame that we’re always trying to better ourselves as opposed to playing against the opponent.”