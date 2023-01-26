Jaden Washington’s clutch free throws push Marriotts Ridge girls basketball to 45-39 win over Reservoir

Reservoir #13, Alissa Young drives to the basket off of a pick by teammate #15, Alana Jenne in the 1st half. Reservoir vs Marriotts Ridge girls basketball Wednesday January 25, 2023 at Reservoir High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

As the intensity rose in the final 30 seconds, Marriotts Ridge sophomore Jaden Washington remained calm. Despite playing substantial minutes as a freshman, Washington wasn’t fazed by the big moment.

The young point guard stepped up to the line in a one-and-one situation with 27.1 seconds remaining and a two-point lead. Washington missed a pair of foul shots earlier in the period and the Mustangs as a team were 3-of-12 at the line. That didn’t matter this time. Washington calmly and confidently knocked down two shots, extending the Mustangs’ lead to four.

She wasn’t done. Washington added three more throws down the stretch, scoring nine of her 13 points in the fourth, a key part in Marriotts Ridge sealing a 45-39 win over Reservoir.

Marriotts Ridge's Jaden Washington shoots a 3-pointer in the first half of Wednesday's game against Reservoir. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“Every time I get the ball it’s a new thing,” Washington said. “I just don’t really pay attention to the mistakes and I really just try to keep looking for different opportunities that can help my team.”

While Washington’s clutch free throws sealed the game, Marriotts Ridge (6-8, 4-5 Howard County) flipped the momentum in the opening five minutes of the second half. The Mustangs’ offensive leader Kerri Lee struggled in the opening half with just one point as her team trailed by two at halftime. Coach Sarah Miller had one simple message for Lee: ‘You just need one, see one go through the hoop.’”

Not rattled by the first-half struggles, the Mustangs made a concerted effort to get Lee the ball in the post. She scored nine of her team-high 15 points in five minutes, including several tough layups and a 3-pointer.

“After the first half, I blocked out that my shots weren’t falling,” Lee said. “I just knew that I had to take good shots and once the first one fell, I knew the rest were going to fall if I took good shots.”

After just 18 points in the first half, Marriotts Ridge scored 13 in the opening five minutes of the second, building a 31-22 lead. Then it was Reservoir’s turn to respond. The Gators (5-6, 4-5) held the Mustangs scoreless for the final 3:20, as their offense was sparked by Alissa Young. Young who scored a team-high 23 points, catalyzed a 7-0 stretch, which brought Reservoir within two entering the final quarter.

Marriotts Ridge's, Kerri Lee drives towards the basket in the first half Wednesday against Reservoir. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Washington quickly halted the Gators’ momentum. She found success attacking off the dribble with back-to-back baskets in the opening 90 seconds, which pushed the Mustangs’ lead back to six.

“That was huge,” Miller said. “If we didn’t get those early buckets, who knows if we would’ve held onto that lead at all. Our conversation with Jaden is, ‘When you get your opportunities, we need you taking them, we need you to get to the bucket. We need you finishing.’ Early in the season, she struggled on the finishing side, but the last couple of games she’s really taking it to heart and making big strides to get us some good momentum-stopping buckets. When she gets those, it’s hard to come back from that.”

However, Reservoir continued to fight back, making it a one-possession game inside of four minutes remaining. Marriotts Ridge turned back to Lee. She converted a pair of tough baskets, once again using a spin move inside to create separation for a left-handed finish.

Trailing by six inside the final minute, Reservoir mounted one last response. Off a Mustangs turnover, Jasmin Shelton converted a three-point play, bringing the Gators within three with 57 seconds remaining. However, that was their final field goal of the night, with the Mustangs cementing a victory at the charity stripe.

“When you don’t score a lot of points, if you go from trailing by two to six that’s actually a bigger gap than it looks like on paper,” Reservoir coach Deb Taylor said. “I had to call two timeouts [early in the second half], we changed defenses twice during those timeouts. Then we finally found the one that worked. But I give my kids credit, they put out a lot of energy and effort.”