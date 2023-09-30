Reservoir football forces two late turnovers, Will Snoots kicks game-winning field goal in 24-21 win over Marriotts Ridge

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Reservoir coach Matt Banta asked his team a simple question late in the fourth quarter with Marriotts Ridge deep in the red zone: “What kind of team are we?”

With the Gators’ backs against the wall, Banta wanted to know whether his team would fight. They showed the resolve he was looking for on the ensuing play and several more times in a come-from-behind 24-21 win over Marriotts Ridge.

One turnover led to Reservoir’s tying score, another led to Will Snoots’ 19-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired.

“Coach Banta said, ‘Be ready,’ and I trusted myself to make that,” Snoots said. “I trusted the offensive line and my holder. As soon as I let it go, I could tell it was going in.”

The Gators defense stepped up when the team needed it the most to make it all possible.

“We always say whether you make a good play or a bad play, flush it and move on to the next one,” Banta said. “A series of bad plays, flushed it. Had a hell of a play, flush it. We focused, scored and did what we had to do. It was awesome. That’s the craziest game I’ve ever been a part of.”

With his Gators down 21-13 and less than four minutes on the clock, senior outside linebacker Muhammad Oloso, typically a backup, blew up the Mustangs’ run play and forced a fumble. Junior Moses Bailey was there to scoop up the ball, his third fumble recovery of the day. Bailey broke several tackles on the 60-plus yard return, setting Reservoir up at the Marriotts Ridge 33-yard line.

“He said, “Make a play,’” Bailey said of Banta’s message. “We came in as a collective and made that play happen. It wasn’t just me; it was Muhammad setting the edge coming through and blasting him. I have to thank the defensive linemen and all my teammates running down the field with me. They could’ve just stayed down, but they wanted to see the best in me, so they ran down with me. The momentum kept growing and that’s how the game-tying drive happened.”

Four plays later, the Gators (5-0) faced fourth down. However, backup quarterback Elijah Green, who got the start for the injured Jordan Tate, fired a dart up the middle to Adrian Alvarado, keeping the Gators’ comeback hopes alive. The next play, Alvarado punched it in from 2 yards out and also connected on the two-point conversion to even the game at 21 inside of two minutes remaining.

However, Reservoir’s defense wasn’t done making big plays. On the ensuing drive, the Gators defensive line popped Ashton Clark in the backfield jarring the ball loose. Reservoir recovered, set up on the Mustangs’ 8-yard line with just over a minute remaining. Shortly after, Snoots hit his first career game-winner that sent the Gators into euphoria.

“I’m happy that we had that comeback, couldn’t have done it without Moses, Adrian, the whole team,” Snoots said. “Just a lot of positive emotions right now.”

Reservoir’s Will Snoots kicks a game-winning field goal in the final seconds against Marriotts Ridge on Friday. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

On Reservoir’s opening drive, Green was picked off by Lucas Tran, which set Marriotts Ridge up in the red zone. Two plays later, Mustangs’ quarterback Richard Mills connected with wide receiver Shaun Azamy for a 13-yard score. However, Reservoir bounced right, executing a 16-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Alvarado finished the drive off with a 7-yard score, breaking several tackles on the way to the end zone.

Reservoir’s defense forced a punt on the following drive. The snap sailed over the head of punter Liam Hennigan and Bailey scooped up the ball for a 2-yard score, which gave the Gators the lead back, 13-7.

Marriotts Ridge (2-3) opened the second half going three-and-out, but the defense was there to provide a spark as Julian Clay picked off Green’s deep pass. Two plays later, Clark sprinted down the Gators’ sideline for a 60-yard score, putting Marriotts Ridge back on top, 14-13.

Reservoir quarterback Elijah Green runs the ball against Marriotts Ridge. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

He wasn’t done. Eerily similar to his previous touchdown run, Clark ran past several Gators for a 55-yard score that pushed Marriotts Ridge’s advantage to 21-13 early in the fourth quarter. The Mustangs defense continued to stymie Reservoir’s ground attack until the offense’s mistakes proved costly and flipped momentum.

“We’re kind of a young team and hopefully by the end of the year, we’re not making those kinds of mistakes,” Marriotts Ridge coach James Holzman said. “You can’t give a good football team that many opportunities to come back on us and unfortunately we did.”

Reservoir’s energy surged higher each play as the offense fed off the defense and vice versa. That unwavering belief led to 11 straight points and a sea of postgame ear-to-ear smiles on the visitor’s sideline.

“The coaches, no matter what if we’re down or up by a lot they bring our heads up every time,” Alvarado said. “No matter who we lose or who we’re with we’re going to execute every time. We’re going to push as one.”