Long Reach boys basketball defeats No. 13 Reservoir, 64-43, behind tenacious defense

Long Reach boys basketball hangs its hat on defense. It was lacking when the Lightning suffered their first defeat Friday against River Hill. It came back Wednesday against Reservoir.

In a matchup of Howard County’s top two teams, that defensive intensity returned in abundance. Long Reach set the tone early and built a 16-point halftime lead, that grew into a 64-43 win. It was the Gators’ , lowest offensive output of the season.

Reservoir's Marvin Allmond gets trapped in the corner by pressing Long Reach defenders, Jayden Saunders and Brice Koontz, right. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

“It’s easy to do when you’re being successful at it,” Long Reach coach Andrew Lazzor said of his team’s defense. “We try to work on getting shot clock violations, because you’re digging in and making the offense kind of nervous, where to go because they’re not getting any clean looks. The key is you have to start out with it. We talk defense all day every day, it’s what we do. We work on it in practice every night and they know that they can’t take it easy on defense in practice because they know they’ll be held accountable.”

Long Reach (10-1, 6-1 Howard County) used its stifling defense to make an 11-0 run over the final three minutes of the first to take a 16-7 lead. Several of Long Reach’s baskets were created in transition off of steals, a byproduct of their tenacious 1-2-1 press. All five Lightning defenders rotated on a string, not allowing the Gators to find open looks.

Long Reach held Reservoir’s top two scorers, Zach Chin and Irby Hunter, scoreless in the first. The Lightning sustained that effort in the second quarter. RJ Barnes displayed his offensive versatility with five of his 15 points in the frame, also creating opportunities for teammates by taking defenders off the dribble.

Reservoir (8-2, 5-2) scored six points in the first two minutes of the second but managed just one field goal the rest of the half, as Long Reach’s swarming defense continued to cause problems. Christian Dean and Cameron Valentine spearheaded that relentless defensive effort, not allowing Chin to cleanly initiate Reservoir’s offense.

“It’s a lot of fun when everybody’s clicking, getting steals and going on fast breaks,” Barnes said. “To sustain that, everybody has to play their part. If somebody’s not up to par, we have to pull them up. Everybody just has to give their full effort because even though there may be mistakes, everyone has to give their full effort.”

Long Reach's Jayden Saunders drives to the basket against Reservoir's Phoenix Eggleston in the first half of Wednesday's game. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Trailing by 16 at half, Reservoir responded in the third quarter. The Gators scored more points in the third than they did in the entire first half, with Chin finally generating clean shots. While the defense briefly faltered, Barnes maintained his offensive success, while Jayden Saunders and Ethan Maokhamphiou added timely shots.

Long Reach led 44-31 after three quarters and didn’t allow Reservoir to sustain its momentum in the fourth. Maokhamphiou scored back-to-back buckets early on in the quarter, part of his team-high 16-point performance. The Lightning kept that same relentless defensive pressure, feeding off the crowd’s energy.

After making valuable contributions both defensively and on the glass, Dean found an offensive groove midway through the fourth. He scored all seven of his points on three straight possessions, giving the Lightning added separation. Shortly after, the starters left to a raucous ovation from the visiting crowd, the finishing touches on a dominant defensive performance that secured the top spot in the county standings.

“We just treated it as another regular season game,” Maokhamphiou said. “We don’t focus on other teams; we just do what we do. We believe that if we do what we do, we can beat any team that we play.”