Reservoir volleyball comes back to beat Howard; Gators and Lions to share county championship | Howard County sports roundup

“This is a great feeling. I’m really happy and relieved,” said Reservoir libero Gabby Allen, who led the Gators with 16 digs. “At the beginning of the year, people didn’t think we’d be as good anymore because we didn’t have [Howard County spring 2021 Player of the Year] Kayla Browne. We just wanted to prove everyone wrong. And tonight, we didn’t have anything to lose. All the pressure was on Howard.”