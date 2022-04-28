Maggie Frisvold quells a late rally as Reservoir softball beats Howard, 3-2

Howard 2nd base #20, Morgan Gross makes the tag for the out despite the high throw. Howard vs Reservoir softball April 27, 2022 at Reservoir High School. Reservoir defeated Howard 3-2. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Clinging to a one-run lead in the sixth inning, Reservoir junior pitcher Maggie Frisvold saved her best for when her back was against the wall.

With the bases loaded and one out, Frisvold threw back-to-back three-pitch strikeouts to close the inning.

The Gators escaped the jam extended their undefeated season with a 3-2 victory over Howard.

Trailing by two runs entering the sixth, Howard’s comeback was led by the top of the lineup. Katie Green’s bases-loaded base hit brought the Lions within one. Just when it seemed they were building momentum, Frisvold shut the door.

Reservoir starting pitcher Maggie Frisvold throws during Wednesday's game against Howard. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“Well, all of the pitchers I’ve had the pleasure of working with, she is the most poised,” Reservoir assistant coach Dave Burke said. “She does not get wrapped up in the emotion of the game. She’s methodical. She practices more than any kid I’ve ever met and I think she really lives for those pressure situations. She’ll get her six strikes, strike out the last two batters and she just walks in, ‘Alright, let’s hit.’”

Continuing to thrive when the stakes were highest, Frisvold retired three of four hitters she faced in the seventh inning to secure the victory. Right fielder Clare Andrews highlighted the final inning with a diving catch that saved an extra-base hit.

“I love these games,” Frisvold said. “I just love playing the great competition and I’m excited to play more games like this.”

After defeating the Lions, 1-0, last Friday, Reservoir’s offense set the tone early with two runs in the opening inning. The Gators (12-0, 12-0 Howard County) benefited from Howard’s early defensive miscues as Frisvold scored on an overthrow, while Courtney Johnson scored on a passed ball.

The Lions (7-3, 6-2) got on the board in the third catalyzed by the top of the lineup. Erin Gorschboth started the rally with a base hit, later scoring on an RBI single to right field by Maddie Coleman. Frisvold stalled Howard’s rally, catching a hard-hit comebacker up the middle from Morgan Gross for the third out.

“That’s a really good team, Top to bottom in the lineup,” Howard coach Chuck Rice said. “So, I just told the girls, keep going it’s a long game. We did, we started chipping away.”

Reservoir outfielder Alyssa Kelly makes a running catch in center field Wednesday against Howard. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

However, the Gators didn’t allow the Lions to maintain that momentum, pushing the lead back to two in the bottom of the third. After Kayla Ecker’s hit to right found a hole, pinch runner Mia McGrath scored what would become the game-winning run on a groundout to second from Abbie Frisvold.

The top two teams in the Howard County standings entering Wednesday’s game, the Gators’ victory inches them one step closer to clinching a second consecutive county championship. However, Reservoir has loftier goals ahead.

“We don’t want to take anything for granted and we don’t want to start coasting into something,” Burke said. “We want to wrap the regular season the way we started it. We’d like to obviously be 18-0 at the end of the season going into playoffs and finish the season having never lost a game with a state championship. The county title is something we’re aware of, but we’re not shifting our approach to try and win that. We’re preparing for state playoffs.”