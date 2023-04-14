No. 1 Reservoir softball excels with two-out hitting in 7-2 win over Glenelg

Reservoir softball coach Julie Frisvold said to her team throughout the game: “Extend the inning.”

The No. 1 Gators displayed their propensity for situational hitting Thursday afternoon against Glenelg, as all seven of their runs came with two outs in a 7-2 victory.

With the game scoreless in the top of the third with two outs, Maggie Frisvold laced a single to left field. Cambell Sagin followed with a two-run home run over the left-field fence, giving the Gators the early lead. It was Sagin’s third home run of the season and second consecutive game with a big fly.

“I knew that I needed to get Maggie in to start us off,” Sagin said. “We had a little bit of a slow start at the plate. I just knew I needed to get that run in to get a spark for our bats.”

Reservoir (9-0, 7-0 Howard County) did it again in the fourth inning, scoring three runs with two outs. Freshman Keira Walsh singled for her second of four hits on the day and later came around to score on a double by Shelby Granzow. Frisvold tacked on an RBI single and later scored on a Gladiators error.

Reservoir continued its strong situational hitting in the top of the fifth. Walsh singled to keep the inning alive and later scored on an RBI double from Abbie Frisvold, extending the advantage to six. An inning later,Walsh, one of two freshmen on the Gators’ roster, earned her first extra-base hit of the day and scored on a two-out triple by Courtney Johnson.

Reservoir's Keira Walsh, right, celebrates scoring a run with teammate Maggie Frisvold during Thursday's game against Glenelg. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“When I went up to the plate I just thought, ‘See the ball hit the ball,’” Walsh said. “I just really wanted to get it going because I know we had a slow start.”

Meanwhile, Maggie Frisvold held Glenelg down.

The Gladiators’ strongest threat came in the bottom of the third, as they loaded the bases with no outs. Assistant coach Megan Maloney came out to talk with Frisvold and the senior immediately responded. She struck out Rylie Thomas, induced a pop out to the catcher from Serafina Tinio, then struck out Taylor Pence to get out of the jam.

“She said that I need to control what I can control and just trust my team knowing that they have my back,” Maggie said of Maloney’s message. “I don’t need to be perfect. I know that they’re there for me, so I just need to do my job and they will do theirs.”

Reservoir's Cambell Sagin homered to start the Gators off toward a 7-2 win over Glenelg on Thursday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

She found herself in another challenging spot in the bottom of the fourth, walking back-to-back hitters with one out. However, the senior settled down with two more of her nine strikeouts to keep the Gladiators scoreless.

“I think she just has a grit about her and she lives for competition,” coach Frisvold said of Maggie. “If I had to define her in one word, I would say competitor. She never thinks that she’s out of it. She always is going to find a way to fight. That’s a defining characteristic of her and I think Megan does a phenomenal job of talking to her on the mound, relating to her.”

Glenelg (6-2, 6-1) continued to battle in the bottom of the seventh, finally breaking the shutout. Bella Wisniewski drew a lead-off walk and came around to score on a single by Jamie Shaw. Shaw scored later in the frame on an RBI groundout from Nia Stewart.

“I hope they’re proud of how much they left out there,” Glenelg coach Anna Pallozzi said. “As a coach, even with a loss, you can’t be disappointed in your team when they’re fighting the entire time. I think we were in a little bit more than the score will show, but I think it’s a game that we can definitely focus on mentality-wise that we’re still in it.”