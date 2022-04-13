Reservoir softball’s Maggie Frisvold throws five-inning perfect game in 25-0 victory over Glenelg

Reservoir junior pitcher Maggie Frisvold stepped into the circle in the top of the fifth three outs away from perfection.

As she had throughout, Maggie consistently got ahead of Glenelg’s hitters, striking out the side to close a 25-0 win.

That strong final inning put the finishing touches on a 13-strikeout performance, completing the five-inning perfect game. She also threw a standard perfect game against Long Reach on March 30.

“I like how my defense is just able to have my back,” Maggie said of her performance. “I can throw with confidence and know that they will have me like Cambell [Sagin] had that play at first. I’m just happy to have a good defense and my offense is able to put up runs. Then obviously my catchers Michele [Mason] and Kayla [Ecker] back there.”

Reservoir's Alyssa Kelly slides safely into home as Glenelg catcher Nia Stewart is unable to handle to the relay throw during Wednesday's game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

After scoring four runs in the bottom of the first, the Gators (7-0, 7-0 Howard County) broke the game open with 10 runs in the second inning, all scored with two outs. Sagin, a freshman, highlighted the rally with a three-run double. Also, junior shortstop Courtney Johnson laced a two-RBI single and Frisvold delivered a base hit, picking up her second of four RBIs on the day.

“We always talk about extending the inning,” Reservoir coach Julie Frisvold said. “Meaning it doesn’t matter how many outs, that we are trying to go and score. So, it’s really good to see them put that into play today. To know that it doesn’t matter if there’s two outs for us, we can find a way to push runs across the board. It was very exciting to see them execute.”

With a 14-run advantage entering the third, Maggie’s confidence only furthered, striking out the side for the second time, varying her pitch locations and speeds. Making Glenelg (4-2, 4-2) pay for several fielding errors, the Gators tacked on nine more runs in the third. Seniors Madison Granzow and Ecker each delivered two-RBI singles in the inning, as Reservoir continued to be effective with runners in scoring position.

Reservoir's Shelby Granzow watches as she sends a flyball to the outfield during Wednesday's game against Glenelg. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“If anything it’s just the consistency and lack thereof of being able to go out and play and mesh, figure out those things,” Glenelg coach Carly Gregory said of the defensive mistakes. “We’re really trying out our pitchers and they hit the ball where we weren’t today. Unfortunately, that’s just how it works sometimes. With the errors, we just have to come back better and you have those days in this game, unfortunately.”

Maggie Frisvold drove in Reservoir’s final two runs in the bottom of the fourth, her third hit and the Gators’ seventh extra-base hit of the day.

Reservoir’s dominant win marks it third consecutive shutout, all wins by 17 runs or more. Overall, the Gators have outscored their last three opponents 61-0, with excellent pitching and well-balanced hitting top to bottom.

“We know everyone is kind of gunning for us starting out,” Ecker said. “We never take anyone lightly. Anyone can be beaten on any day. So, we’ll always look at it like that and never underestimate anyone.”