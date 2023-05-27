Reservoir softball’s bid for a perfect season ends with 2-0 loss to Damascus in Class 3A state title game

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Reservoir softball entered Friday night’s Class 3A state championship against Damascus with a prolific offense that averaged over 13 runs per game.

Senior pitcher Maggie Frisvold also consistently silenced opposition’s bats in the circle, creating a formula that helped the Gators win their third straight Howard County championship and make their second state championship appearance in three years.

While Frisvold was strong in the circle with 11 strikeouts and three hits allowed, Reservoir struggled to get its bats going, managing just two hits off Damascus starter and UMBC commit Bella DeGiandomenico.

While the Gators hit the ball hard throughout, they were unable to find the holes that were seemingly there all season, losing 2-0 to Damascus in the state final at the University of Maryland softball stadium.

“I think in general today we hit the ball hard a lot, they just made all the plays,” Reservoir coach Julie Frisvold said. “Kudos to them and that is hard, but at the same time, you can’t let your head drop because that’s softball and that’s just good softball. They pushed two across and we weren’t able to capitalize when we needed to capitalize. It was a great game and I can’t be upset about anything. I think we fought hard. We went down that last inning, we hit the ball hard and it just didn’t drop.”

Reservoir (23-1) had its best chance to get on the board in the bottom of the fourth with two runners in scoring position and one out, trailing 1-0 at the time. However, Michelle Mason’s liner to first was snared by Hornets first baseman Allie Doyle, robbing Mason of a hit that would’ve at least tied the game, if not push the Gators ahead.

Then, in the top of the sixth DeGiandomenico gave herself an insurance run in the top of the sixth, taking Frisvold’s inside pitch and hitting it over the left field fence.

“It’s hard and I think we did a good job staying up and hype until the very end,” Reservoir senior Courtney Johnson said. “No one thought we were out of it because our bats our strong. I think we continued to hit it hard until the end, it just wasn’t falling.”

DeGiandomenico’s confidence carried back into the circle after the home run, allowing just one base runner over the final two innings. She retired the Gators in order in the seventh, closing out the win and the state title.

Both pitchers started out strong with a pair of scoreless innings, but Damascus broke the scoreless tie in the third on Falyn Quick’s RBI double in the left-center field gap.

Reservoir didn’t capture its ultimate goal but knows that the future of the program is bright. Seven of the Gators’ nine starters return next year, though the absence of Maggie Frisvold and Johnson will be felt.

“I’m really hoping that they internalize the work ethic, the perseverance and that commitment that Maggie and Courtney brought to this program,” Coach Frisvold said. “I hope that when we kick off next year, that we immediately have that mentality of how to go out there, how to win games and how to make things happen. So, I’m just hoping they carry on the message that was established by Maggie and Courtney.”

For both Maggie and Courtney, Friday night’s defeat was a rarity. Although their freshman seasons were taken away by the pandemic, the senior tandem never lost at home during their high school careers and won 43 consecutive regular-season county games, helping Reservoir develop into the standard of Howard County softball.

Playing together throughout their lives, the two will now be continuing their journey at UMBC, watching how the young Gators will continue to develop.

“Playing every game, giving it your all and just working with your teammates,” Maggie said of what she’s most proud of. “Every year it’s a different group of girls and getting to work with new people every year.”

Johnson added: “I think I’m most proud of the way we’re leaving the program better than we found it. It took a lot of people to do that.”