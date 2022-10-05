Kaley MacLellan leads No. 3 Centennial volleyball past No. 2 Reservoir in five-set thriller

Centennial middle hitter Kaley MacLellan didn’t start playing volleyball until eighth grade. She’s grown a lot in four years.

MacLellan was the difference maker in No. 3 Centennial’s five-set victory over No. 2 Reservoir. The Eagles defeated the Gators 26-24, 16-25, 25-21, 9-25, 15-9.

Advertisement

“I started super late with volleyball,” MacLellan said. “I was on a team where I didn’t get much playing time because I hadn’t played before. Since I wasn’t playing in a game, when I did go in, I was big on asking the coach questions and trying to learn. I felt like I was behind all the other players. I’ve been like that up until this year where I felt a little behind, but I think I’m getting more comfortable.”

Maclellan took over late in the fifth set, where both teams looked to remain unbeaten in the county. With Centennial leading 9-8, she delivered a critical block and back-to-back kills, pushing the Eagles closer to victory.

Advertisement

“She has continued to grow as a volleyball player,” Centennial coach Mike Bossom said. “I’m really impressed with her. Every day in practice, she says, ‘Coach, what can I do better? I did this, what do I need to do to be better?’ ... Her biggest strength right now is just her willingness to do things that we wanted her to do in practice, to work hard.”

After losing the fourth set handily, the Eagles immediately reset. They took an early 3-1 advantage, as Reservoir made critical errors early in the frame. Centennial continued to build momentum with Caleigh Kim’s consecutive aces pushing the lead to four.

Reservoir called timeout and responded, winning four of the next five points, tying the set at 8. Staying composed, Centennial responded one last time winning seven of the final eight points. In addition to MacLellan, Centennial got key kills from Mailinh Godschall and Riley Middleton.

“I felt we were doing our job well, we had things to improve on, but I just stayed calm,” Godschall said. “I feel like we all needed to stay calm, so I said, ‘We’ve got to keep it up, I know our talents and abilities, we’re a good team.’”

The opening set was tightly contested until Centennial (8-0 overall, 6-0 Howard County) pulled away down the stretch, building a 24-17 lead. However, Reservoir fought off seven set-points to tie it, before the Eagles won back-to-back points capturing the first set.

Reservoir tied the match at 1, taking control of the second set with five straight points. The Gators continued to excel early in the third, taking a 7-2 lead catalyzed by Madison Hill and Mayah Tucker. However, they were unable to sustain that success as Centennial rallied back to take the third set.

The pendulum of momentum continued in the fourth, where Reservoir (5-2, 4-1) dominated. The Gators jumped out to an early 15-6 lead and won 10 of the last 13 points with aces from several players including Kelsey Holmes and Tucker.

It set up the deciding fifth set where MacLellan was too much for Reservoir.

Advertisement

“She had five of the last six points for Centennial,” Reservoir coach Carole Ferrante said. “When we called the timeout, we discussed we’ve got to keep the ball away from her. All night long she proved that she was going to be a strong blocker. I think that we did a decent job with our blocking, but at the net, she was where she needed to be and cut that angle out. We didn’t do enough of what we needed to do with the ball to get around her.”