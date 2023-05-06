No. 1 Reservoir closes undefeated regular season with 18-0 win over Centennial, clinching third straight county title

Reservoir starting pitcher #2, Maggie Frisvold. Reservoir vs Centennial Softball Friday May 5, 2023 at Reservoir High School. The Gators defeated the Eagles 18-0 in 5 innings. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Reservoir softball knows that with its sustained success, its the opponent circled on every opponent’s schedule.

The top-ranked Gators have set a standard for excellence in Howard County softball and thrived amid the challenges that come with it. They put the finishing touches on a third straight county title and undefeated regular season with a commanding 18-0 win over Centennial in five innings Friday.

“I’m most proud of the fight that we’ve had to show throughout those three years,” Reservoir coach Julie Frisvold said as her team finished the regular season 19-0. “Especially when you turn it over and see the same teams again, it’s really hard because every team at this point brings their best game. They play with high levels of energy, they’re absolutely trying to play that spoiler, which is awesome. For these girls to be able to respond, I think is one of the most important things.”

The victory is Reservoir’s 43rd consecutive regular-season county win. Seniors Courtney Johnson and Maggie Frisvold, both UMBC commits, made history becoming the first two Reservoir players to never lose a regular season game during their high school careers, although their freshman season’s were canceled by the pandemic.

“I’m really proud of us for what we’ve done, but I really want to see the results in the postseason,” Maggie said.

Reservoir softball players greet Maggie Frisvold after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of Friday's game against Centennial. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Reservoir’s last two unbeaten regular seasons have been followed by heartbreak. In 2021 the Gators lost the Class 3A state championship game to Chesapeake. Last year, they fell to county rival Wilde Lake in the regional final. This year, Reservoir is focused on capturing the program’s first state title.

“I’m super excited this year about the postseason,” Coach Frisvold said. “My message to the girls is, everything that’s happened up until this point we’re going to forget and we’re starting fresh. We’re going to go into practice tomorrow, create a plan and continue to support each other, knowing that every team that steps on this field or wherever we go is going to bring their best game and we have to answer.”

As they have been throughout their careers, Johnson and Frisvold were both integral to the dominant win in their final regular season home game. Frisvold quelled the Eagles’ lineup with five scoreless innings and 14 strikeouts, also adding a pair of extra-base hits and three RBIs. Johnson finished with three base hits and an RBI.

“I think when we’re focused on playing our game and not focused on beating the other team that helps a lot,” Johnson said. “We’ve talked about that all season, so it’s about doing what we know we can do no matter who we’re playing.”

Reservoir outfielder Michelle Mason, makes a play on a short fly to center field in the fourth inning Friday against Centennial. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

The game was scoreless through two, but Reservoir’s bats broke through in the bottom of the third. Centennial starter Nicole Cavey was hit in the mask by a hard line-drive, forcing her to leave the game. After Cavey’s departure, the Gators began to take control. Abbie Frisvold launched a three-run double into the right-center field gap, her first of three doubles and seven RBIs on the afternoon.

Catherine Yourishin followed with a two-RBI sacrifice fly that gave Reservoir a 5-0 lead after three.

The Gators continued the offensive onslaught into the fourth. They scored 13 runs on 13 hits. Eight players had hits highlighted by Abbie Frisvold’s two doubles and Maggie Frisvold’s two-run home run.

“It’s definitely a community feeling this year where we’re able to rely on everyone and we know that if I don’t get the job done then someone else will pick me up,” Abbie said. “We’re able to rely on other players.”

Maggie struck out the side in the fifth, putting the finishing touches on the win. Shortly after, the Gators gathered in a circle in shallow left field, as Coach Frisvold told the players about Maggie and Courtney’s historic accomplishment.