Travis Thompson shines on the mound in Reservoir baseball’s 5-1 victory over Centennial

Reservoir senior pitcher Travis Thompson went to work Monday. He even looked the part of a workhorse, walking around postgame wearing an orange hardhat, the Gators logo front and center.

The veteran shined on the mound for the Gators, throwing a one-hitter, giving up just one run, while striking out six. A job well done.

Thompson consistently got ahead of Centennial’s hitters, effectively mixing his speeds in the Gators’ 5-1 victory over the Eagles.

“He did everything we asked of him,” Reservoir coach Adam Leader said of Thompson. “We asked for five [innings], today he told us he was going seven [innings] and that’s certainly what he did. He didn’t look like he was getting tired. Just the best outing he’s ever had for us for sure.”

While Thompson was dialed in on the mound, his catcher Ben Davis thrived at the plate. With Reservoir leading 2-1 in the bottom of the third, Davis launched the ball to deep right for a two-run home run, extending the Gators lead to 4-1. Davis’ big fly was the Gators’ only extra-base hit of the day.

Reservoir head coach Adam Leader watches his team during Monday's game against Centennial. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

“I got ahead in the count,” Davis said. “So, I was just looking for a fastball that I could do something with. I got a good look at it.”

Reservoir (4-2) excelled starting off innings throughout, as the lead-off hitter reached base in four of six innings, allowing them to manufacture runs. Outside of Davis’ home run, the Gators’ other run were scored on an errant throw, Quinn Dean’s groundout to shortstop and a sacrifice fly from Jack Lloyd.

Each time the opening batter reached base, the subsequent hitter laid down a sacrifice bunt moving the runner into scoring position. Matt Brathwaite played a pivotal role in that as the Gators’ first hitter finishing with a base hit and a pair of walks.

“Our big thing today was let’s get guys on base and let’s move them around and see what we can do,” Leader said. “You’ve got Matt up there; he gets on right away, we move him over and then you got Ben up. Our expectation is that, Ben gets a hold of one he’s going to tear it up. That was our thing today, we played some small ball, put the ball down and it works. Almost every time we moved the guy over, we scored.”

Gaining more run support as the game progressed, Thompson’s confidence level grew. Part of that success can be attributed to Thompson and Davis’ comfortability with one another, playing together for several seasons. Throughout, Thompson consistently hit his spots on the same page with Davis.

“I just know he’s always got my back,” Thompson said of his relationship with Davis. “If I’m messing up, he’s going to come out and calm me down. He knows what I’m best at and what I struggle at. So, I think it’s good to have that balance and keep me focused on what the goal is.”

Centennial (3-3) scored their lone run in the top of the third as Zach Harris scored on a passed ball after a leadoff single. That was the Eagles’ most successful inning of the game, getting two runners on with no outs, but Thompson quickly recovered.

“Travis did a good job of attacking the zone,” Centennial coach Denis Ahearn said. “He used the whole zone, and he kept our guys guessing here or there. He kept attacking where he should, we didn’t make the adjustments where we needed to. He did a good job.”