No. 3 Reservoir volleyball racks up 20 aces in 3-0 regional semifinal victory over Atholton

With one hard-fought set taken care of, Reservoir volleyball made quick work of the second. After surrendering the opening point of the second set, the Gators responded with 12 points in a row.

Haley Ko delivered five of her team-high eight aces during that stretch, a sampling of the Gators’ 20 team aces. Reservoir cruised to a second-set win en route to sweeping Atholton 25-20, 25-7, 25-18 in a Class 3A East Region II semifinal. The top-seed Gators will host Wednesday’s final against No. 2 seed River Hill, a 3-0 winner over No. 3 Long Reach in the other semifinal.

“It’s so great to see,” Reservoir coach Carole Ferrante said of the serving success. “We’re trying really hard to focus on being smart and being aggressive with what we’re doing with the ball. It’d be really easy to just serve at someone or serve at the libero, but the mindset we’re trying to really work on is where’s the hole, where’s the opportunity? Then, when we see that opportunity, how can we capitalize on it? That’s been our goal in practice for the last week.”

Reservoir's Gabby Allen reacts after her team adds to its lead against Atholton in Monday's regional semifinal. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Reservoir established an eight-point advantage midway through the first set. However, as the set wore on, Atholton began trimming the deficit with multiple kills from Annie Zhou. The Raiders cut the deficit to 23-20, but the Gators responded with back-to-back points to close out the frame.

Allowing Atholton to climb back in the first, the second set was vastly different. Building an early 11-point advantage, the Gators extended that lead as the set progressed.

“They were being aggressive with the serve, which I think we were a little unused to,” Atholton coach Larry Schofield said. You can’t wait for the ball; you’ve got to be a little more aggressive. I couldn’t get them to be in that aggressive mode on serve-receive. That was a big thing. If they move their feet, they get their body in the right position then they can make a good pass.”

Reservoir's Madison Hill spikes over Atholton's Mariama Musa during Monday's regional semifinal. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

In addition to the serving success, Kelsey Holmes and Mayah Tucker keyed Reservoir’s attack with 10 and eight kills, respectively. In addition to starring at the service line, Ko also got the offense going setting up the hitters.

“I think my connection with Haley, it built a lot more last week, we had a week off,” Holmes said. “I think that we were just really working on our connections and trying to get it down to what we we’re trying to achieve going into the playoffs. I think that really showed this game. We’ve been working really hard on our connection, so I think that first really good kill, I went straight to her because she’s really working hard and I think that showed.”

With a two-set advantage, Reservoir maintained its serving success early in the third. After both teams exchanged the opening six points, Holmes delivered a trio of aces giving the Gators momentum. As they did in the opening set, the Raiders battled back. Kills from Zhou and Tristan Evans cut the deficit to two late in the third.

However, Reservoir shut the door, winning the final five points of the match. Strategically placed kills from multiple players and an ace from Maddie Beckett put the finishing touches on the sweep.

“The thing that goes through my mind is just making sure I get every ball as smart as I can or as powerful as I can,” Tucker said. “Just making sure to work, moving on the court, especially against a strong defense like Atholton. Just really making sure I’m connecting with my teammates, trusting them about, if I’m here, I know they’re going to get that ball.”