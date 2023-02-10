Middletown wrestling fights off all challengers, beats Glenelg, 47-23, for Class 2A West Regional title

It was everybody’s goal at Hammond on Thursday to dethrone the defending Class 2A West Region champions from Middletown. It appears that goal will have to wait until next year.

The Knights from Frederick County used a balanced lineup in the upper half of the middleweights to first beat Manchester Valley, 34-33, in their regional semifinal, and then beat Glenelg, 47-23, and retain the regional crown.

Middletown advances to the Class 2A state dual semifinals at North Point High School in Charles County on Saturday. The Knights finished second to Stephen Decatur last year at states.

In the other semifinal, Glenelg built a big lead and hung on to defeat host Hammond, 37-30.

“The jobs not done,” said Middletown coach Chad Strube. “I just have to keep them working hard and giving me everything they’ve got. I know the guys really want to get that state championship. That’s all they’re working for.”

The Gladiators actually took an early lead in the match, getting wins from Ethan Sotka (170), Travis Goodwin (285), Phil Key (106) Jonathan Sexton (113), who’s 15-6 decision gave Glenelg a 17-14 lead seven matches in.

Then the Knights showed their dominance. At 120 pounds, it took Middletown’s Dylan Hart just 20 seconds to pin Brandon Carbollo. It didn’t take much longer in the next match at 126, where Alex DeVrienet needed on 1:05 to pin Glenelg’s Ben Schott. Middletown’s Stephen Stottlemyer recorded the third straight pin at 132, disposing of Glenelg’s Travis McCoy in 1:34 and giving the Knights a 32-17 lead in team points.

The best match of the night featured Middletown’s Peyton Hollis and Glenelg’s Isaac Choi at 138 pounds. Choi entered the third period trailing 5-0, but rallied with a takedown and back points to cut the lead to 6-5, before eventually falling 7-5.

“I had a blast wrestling him,” said Choi. “We needed this match so I just went out there and tried my best and let it fly.”

After a Jack Camerote pin at 145 gave Middletown at 41-17 lead, the Gladiators got a win a 152, when Gavin Harder pinned Oliver Graham. Middletown got a forfeit in the final match, accounting for the 47-23 scoreline.

“Middletown’s a super-competitive team, one of the best in the state,” said Glenelg coach Matt Bichner. “We made a couple of lineup moves because we knew we had to win more. We knew they were solid from 120 through the upper weights. We knew it was a long shot, but we went for it, and I’m proud of our kids.”

The closest match of the night was in the semifinals between Manchester Valley and Middletown. Although the Mavericks trailed most of the night, Manchester Valley put on a furious rally that saw it fall one point short at 34-33.

“We knew it was going to be tight,” said Manchester Valley coach David Dodson. “I think their team and our team were indicative of the score. Seven wins for them, seven for us. A credit to them, though. It came down to one thing here and one thing there, and they were fortunate enough to come out on top.

Regional finals

Middletown 47, Glenelg 23

170: Sotka (GLG) d Wilson, 10-2; 182: Davis (MID) d Danko, 8-0; 195: Hoy (MID) d Conti, 10-1; 220 Hofgesang (MID) p Dail, 1:38; 285: Goodwin (GLG) d Carpenter, 5-0; 106: Key (GLG) p Cioffi, 1:50; 113: Sexton (GLG) d Manjarrez, 15-6; 120: Hart (MID) p Carbollo, :20; 126: DeVrient p B. Schott, 1:05; 132: Stottlemyer (MID) p McCoy, 1:34; 138: Hollis (MID) d I Choi, 7-5; 145: Camarote (MID) p Deonte, 5:39; 152: Harder (GLG) p Graham, 3:44;

Regional semifinals

Middletown 34, Manchester Valley 33

160: J. Boog (MV) d Smith, 6-0; 170: Wilson (MID) p Conley, :43; 182: Davis (MID) d Grimm, 4-2; 195: Hay (MID) p Fourhamm, :49; 220: Hofgesang (MID) d C. Boog, 13-1; 285: Martin (MV) d Carpenter, 8-1; 106: Chapman (MV) p Cioffi, :57; 113: Barnard (MV) p Manjarrez, 1:36; 120: Hart (MV) d Hydorn, 13-0; 126: DeVrient (MID) p Reis, :52; 132: Vandevoot (MV) d Stottlemyer, 10-6; 138: Hollis (MID) d Yowell, 2-0: 145: Ray (MV) d Camarote, 5-4, OT; 152: Green (MV) won by forfeit.

Glenelg 37, Hammond 30

160: S. Schott (GLG) d Strickland, 8-5; 170: Sotka (GLG) d Berry, 7-2; 182: Khan (HAM) d Danko, 12-3; 195: Conti (GLG) p Baker, 1:39; 220: Dail (GLG) d Low, 3-4; 285: Goodwin (GLG) d Osomiha, 1-0; 106: Key (GLG) p Acheampong, 5:35; 113: Johnson (HAM) p Seymour, 5:20; 120: Sexton (GLG) d Z. Terry, 14-4: 126: W. Terry (HAM) p B. Schott, 4:51; 132: I Choi (GLG) p Perez, 2:25: 138: Staley (HAM) Baravick, 13-9: 145: Monyuneva (HAM) d J Choi, 14-5; 152: Harder (GLG) won by forfeit.