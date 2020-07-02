Howard County Recreation and Parks sports leagues, camps set for return amid coronavirus pandemic

July is expected to be the month when professional sports like the MLB, NBA and NHL return.
This month is also when local sports leagues are reopening in Howard County.
Howard County Recreation and Parks baseball and softball leagues are open for registration and are set to begin in late July.
“It’s nice to see people being able to get back to somewhat normal in their lives,” said Mike Milani, Recreation and Parks bureau chief. “Being able to play sports has always been a big part of what we do, and a lot of our customers love sports.”
This summer, rec and parks is putting on a modified 5 on 5 summer baseball league as well as co-ed, men’s and 50-plus softball leagues. Registrations can be done on the rec and parks website.
In addition to leagues, the Hero’s Summer League boys and girls lacrosse clinics are underway this month as well.
Sports aren’t the only activities starting back up this summer at rec and parks, as outdoor youth camps and classes for all ages began June 29 and indoor youth camps will begin July 6.
All organizations renting Howard County facilities have been given instructions on new safety guidelines. For example, no spectators, except for parents and legal guardians, will be allowed at sporting events or practices, and all stadium bleachers remain closed.
“We want to make sure people are staying as safe as possible,” Milani said. “We’ve had a committee in place since April to monitor what the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and the County Executive are doing.”
By July 6, almost all Recreation and Parks facilities — like community centers and museums — will be open, while most sports fields and courts are already open. Games and tournaments can also begin for sports teams and field permit holders.
Here are the facilities that are currently open:
- Basketball courts
- Bocce courts
- Centennial Park Skate Spot
- Cricket pitch
- Disc golf
- Equestrian rings at Schooley Mill Park
- Timbers at Troy golf course
- Handball and racquetball courts
- North Laurel Community Center Skate Park
- Pickleball courts
- Playgrounds
- Rockburn Branch Park’s Skills Park
- Roller hockey
- Sports fields
- Tennis courts
- Volleyball courts
Here are the facilities opening on July 6:
- Roger Carter Community Center and pool
- Gary J. Arthur Community Center
- North Laurel Community Center
- Meadowbrook Athletic Complex