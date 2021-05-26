(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Howard County Sports Howard County Maryland Reservoir vs Wilde Lake Softball | PHOTOS May 25, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Softball game between two top teams in the county, Reservoir and Wilde Lake Tuesday May 25, 2021. Reservoir defeated Wild Lake in 5 innings, 15-1, clinching the county title. Reservoir vs Wilde Lake Softball Reservoir Starting Pitcher, #6, Kylee Gunkel pitched a 2-hit 15-1 victory over Wilde Lake. Softball game between two top teams in the county, Reservoir and Wilde Lake Tuesday May 25, 2021. Reservoir defeated Wild Lake in 5 innings, 15-1. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Reservoir vs Wilde Lake Softball Reservoir pinch-runner, #10, Mia McGrath is caught stealing 2nd, tagged out by Wild Lake #12, Veronica Goode. Softball game between two top teams in the county, Reservoir and Wilde Lake Tuesday May 25, 2021. Wilde Lake 3rd baseman, #15, Nokomis Styers, make a play on a ground ball and throws out the runner to end the inning.

Reservoir Starting Pitcher, #6, Kylee Gunkel hit this ball for for a home run in the 3rd inning.

Wilde Lake 1st baseman, #14, Erin Conover, catches this foul ball down the right field line. Reservoir #1, Courtney Johnson, reached 2nd base on this shot to reight field that ws misplayed, scoring the Gators' 1st run. She also hit a home-run.

Reservoir #25, Kayla Ecker high-fives Asst. Coach, David Burke as she rounds 3rd after hitting a home run in the 5th inning.

Reservoir Starting Pitcher, #6, Kylee Gunkel hit this ball for single. She also hit a home-run. Wilde Lake Softbal Head Coach, Tee Dronenburg.

Wilde Lake center-fielder, #1, Heather McQueeney makes . running catch on a long shot to center. Reservoir #1, Courtney Johnson slides wide to avoid the tag at home plate.

Wilde Lake #7, Lauren Jascewsky, makes a play on this shallow hit to right-field to end the inning. Wilde Lake #15, Nokomis Styers, ends a chance of a perfect game pitched by Reservoir's Kylee Gunkel, with this hit ground-rule double to left in the 5th inning.

Wilde Lake Starting Pitcher, #16, Justyce Richard. Reservoir #11, Madison Granzow, steals 2nd standing up.

Reservoir #25, Kayla Ecker hit this double, scoring 2 runs. She also hit a home-run.

Reservoir #1, Courtney Johnson hit this ball for a two-run double.

Reservoir Softball Head Coach, Julie Frisvold. Wilde Lake right-fielder, #7, Lauren Jascewsky misplays a fly ball that hit her shoulder, scoring Reservoir's 1st run.

Reservoir starting pitcher, #6, Kylee Gunkel makes the play on this infield hit to throw out the runner. Reservoir #25, Kayla Ecker hit this ball for a single, scoring a run. She also hit a home-run.

Wilde Lake 2nd baseman, #4, Brooke Webster makes a diving attempt to catch a hard shot towards right.