Late heroics push Reservoir girls basketball past Oakland Mills for berth in 3A East Region II final

“The great thing is that Tiff trusts her teammates and you saw it there with that pass to set up Kate. Tiff gathers all the attention, and everybody in the building knows we were going to put the ball in her hands to make a play at the end, but what won us this game tonight were the contributions of everyone else around her,” Reservoir coach Deb Taylor said. “Kate was ready to get that pass and she wasn’t afraid to take the big shot.”