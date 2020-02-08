“We came out a little slow, for whatever reason we were just a little off, but then the bench came in — Jason hit a couple threes — and that seemed to be the lift we needed. Our starters fed off of that energy and we got back to playing our style of basketball,” said Reservoir coach Ian Pope, whose team has now won 10 straight games. “A lot of credit to that second unit, they’ve been working incredibly hard in practice and it’s really starting to translate into the games.”