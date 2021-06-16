Kylee Gunkel shines in Reservoir softball shutout win over Damascus in 3A semis | Howard County sports roundup

Through the first four innings of its 3A state semifinal matchup against visiting Damascus Wednesday, Reservoir hit just one ball out of the infield.
The Gators, however, made sure to make the most of it.
Sophomore Courtney Johnson found a hole through the left side for a one-out single in the bottom of the fourth inning and advanced to second base courtesy of a fielding error. One batter later, on a come-backer to the pitcher by Rhiannon Little, Johnson came around to score on a throwing error for what ended up being the only run to cross the plate all afternoon in a 1-0 Reservoir win.
That one run turned out to be all that pitcher Kylee Gunkel (six strikeouts, five hits and no walks) and the defense behind her needed. Damascus (11-3) had a hit in five of its seven innings, but the Gators never let a run cross the plate.
The victory advances Reservoir (15-0) into the state championship game — the first time in program history — against Chesapeake (15-1) at the Bachman Sports Complex on Friday at 11 a.m.
“Our goal today was to pound the ball down because with the hard infield mistakes can happen. We talked about anticipating a close game and needing to maybe do different things, but most of all when the opportunities present themselves find a way to push a run across any way you can,” Reservoir coach Julie Frisvold said. “At the time, there was no way of knowing how many chances we were going to have, so when we got Courtney into scoring position with less than two outs it was critical to take advantage.”
For a Damascus program playing in the state semifinals for the first time since 2013, all the ingredients were there against the Gators, including stellar pitching from Bella DiGiandomenico (nine strikeouts in six innings, with three hits and no walks allowed) and consistent runners on base. The big hit, however, proved elusive.
“I just told them, ‘Don’t hang your heads.’ We are a young team; we will be back,” Damascus coach Lindsay Burns said. “I hope they let this make them stronger, so we can come back next year more experienced and even better. Unfortunately, today didn’t fall in our favor, but we put the ball in play and kept pushing until the end.”
Staked to the one-run lead in that fourth inning, Gunkel said she felt like it was then on her shoulders to do the rest. The senior hurler, who has now helped Reservoir register shutouts in each of its four playoff games this spring, came through with big out after big out.
“I have a phenomenal defense behind me and I just had to trust them and trust myself,” Gunkel said. “If I stepped it up pitching, I knew they would do the same when I needed them.”
The best scoring chance for Damascus came in the top of the sixth, as Anna Lightsey (2-3) led off with a single and Riley O’Leary followed by reaching on an error to put runners on first and second with no outs.
But Gunkel secured a pair of pop outs then, after the runners advanced to second and third, she got out of the inning with a strikeout of Hanna Schmitz — who had singled earlier in the game.
“That inning was a little nerve-wracking, but I just kept telling myself it was time to push. If I let up for one second, then I knew I was going to get hit,” Gunkel said. “I tried to use that nervous energy to push myself and get out of that for my team.”
In the seventh, Gunkel set Damascus down in order with a ground out and two straight pop outs to set off a celebration on the field.
In addition to Johnson, Maggie Frisvold and Kayla Ecker also registered hits in the victory for Reservoir.
Looking ahead to entering the uncharted territory of a state final against a Chesapeake program that played for a state championship as recently as 2019, Julie Frisvold said maintaining routine is going to be critical.
“Tomorrow we are going to go through our practice like we always do and then go into Friday’s game against a great team just trying to maintain that steady,” she said. “You will hear me yell, ‘Ready, ready, ready, steady.’ That’s because if you maintain steady you can get out of almost any situation that you are faced with. We showed it today and I hope we can keep it going into Friday.”
Reservoir 1, Damascus 0
.. 123 456 7 R-H-E
Da 000 000 0 0-5-4
Re 000 100 x 1-3-1