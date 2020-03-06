Atholton boys basketball outlasts rival Reservoir in overtime for first region title since 2009

“Both teams absolutely emptied the tank tonight in an unbelievable environment, so for us to come on the road and do what we had to do to pull this out is hard to put into words. We asked the kids to play legendary and that’s exactly what they did,” said Atholton coach Jared Albert, who took over as head varsity coach in 2012. “They just accomplished something this program hasn’t done in a very long time and they should be extremely proud of themselves.”