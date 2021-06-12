Century girls win battle of unbeaten teams to claim 2A West Region I crown | Howard County lacrosse roundup

“Sometimes things don’t bounce your way. It seemed like unlucky play after unlucky play kept going against us. A turnover here, a call there and before you know it you look up and you’re down a handful of goals,” Glenelg coach Alex Pagnotta said. “We made a couple bad decisions today when we were pushing the ball upfield that cost us, some things we haven’t done all season and some of that is playing against a really quality team. We just never put it together until it was a little too late.”