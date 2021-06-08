Big first inning leads Long Reach baseball to playoff win over Wilde Lake | Howard County sports roundup

Long Reach believes it has what it takes to make a playoff run, and the Lightning didn’t waste any time showing it Monday.
No. 3 Long Reach scored 10 runs in the first inning — including nine runs before an out was recorded — en route to a 13-1 mercy-rule win over No. 6 Wilde Lake in the quarterfinals of the MPSSAA 3A East Region II playoffs.
“We’ve known since the very beginning of the year that our hitters one through nine can hit the ball. We have a potent offense,” said Long Reach coach Brian Wyman. “... We have a very solid nucleus. We have a ton of seniors. This is their last go at it. They’re hungry. They want it.”
Six different Long Reach batters drove home runs in the victory, and every single player in the lineup reached base. Leading the host Lightning were Nos. 8 and 9 hitters Cole Bosley and Brendan O’Reilly, who both launched home runs to left field in the offensive onslaught.
“I speak for both of us when I say that [Brendan and I] have had our struggles this year. That’s maybe why we’re at the bottom [of the order],” Bosley said. “But we still have to come through for our team, and that’s what we did today.”
Long Reach (6-6) will travel to No. 2 Atholton (8-3), who received a first-round bye, in the region semifinals on Wednesday.
“The team chemistry is awesome. This was so much fun today,” O’Reilly said. “It’s unfortunate this game ended early. I’m ready to go on Wednesday now. We’re ready.”
Chris Stanford got the rally started for the Lightning in the bottom of the first with a leadoff single off Wilde Lake starting pitcher Grant Gladden. Brandon Bartolotta followed suit with another single, and a passed ball moved runners to second and third for No. 3 hitter Tucker Freer.
Freer, a senior, then ripped a double to left-center field to put the Lightning up 2-0.
“Tucker has been the guy who shows up early, takes guys under his wing, shows up early and leaves late,” Wyman said. “To see him have success this year is well-deserved. He’s a fire starter.”
Continuing the rally for Long Reach were Cole Fleischer and Ian Carunungan, who had back-to-back RBI singles. Two more runs scored via a passed ball and an error to put the Lightning up 6-0.
Then, still with nobody out, O’Reilly crushed a ball down the left field line for a three-run home run. The Lightning had brought nine batters to the plate, and all nine had scored.
Freer doubled again later that inning to drive home the 10th and final run of the frame. Long Reach then scored three more in the second on Bosley’s two-run drive to straightaway left field and a triple from Bartolotta.
“[Bosley and O’Reilly] haven’t been the strongest all year, but they’ve had great batting practice all week and it showed up today,” Wyman said. “They put in a lot of work, and I’m happy for them and for the team.”
While the Lightning’s offense was outstanding, the team’s pitching was respectable as well. In the regular season, the Lightning had several high-scoring contests, but sophomore pitcher J.P. Tennant didn’t let that happen Monday.
The southpaw was solid, allowing one unearned run in 3 2/3 innings. He gave up two hits, walking one and striking out two.
“As a sophomore, it’s nice to know we have him for two years after this,” Wyman said. “He’s composed. He’s built for this. He works his tail off, and when he gets to work, it’s a fun thing to watch.”
Tennant tossed only 43 pitches, meaning he’s available to pitch in relief against Atholton Wednesday per the state’s pitch count rules. Brandon Bartolotta will start for the Lightning against the Raiders.
Bosley relieved Tennant, giving up a hit to allow Tennant’s lone run in the fourth but retiring the next four batters to finish the game.
Wilde Lake’s first hit was a single from Danny Whiddon in the third. Sam Balthis scored the Wildecats’ lone run on a single from Juan Leon in the fourth. Long Reach is the only team to hold the Wildecats to fewer than two runs, doing it twice in the last two weeks.
While Wilde Lake coach Steve Frederick said the loss was a disappointing way to end the season, he added that he’s excited for his team’s future. Wilde Lake (1-10) brings back 11 players, including five underclassman starters.
“The message to the guys is to remember the feeling and let that motivate you in the summer and throughout the fall,” Frederick said. “Two freshmen and three sophomores who played nearly every inning for us this year, and that experience is going to pay off. We’re excited about what we’ve got coming up in the future.”
Long Reach’s semifinal game against Atholton Wednesday will be a rematch of the highest-scoring game in Howard County this season. On May 28, the Raiders defeated the Lightning 18-14 in a game that was split between two days due to inclement weather.
“After today, everybody is ready to come out firing,” Bosley said. “We have a goal in mind, and we’re going to do whatever we can to reach that goal.”
Long Reach 13, Wilde Lake 1
.......... 123 45 — R H E
WL — 000 10 — 1 3 1
LR — (10)30 0x — 13 10 2
W: LR — Col. Bosley; L: WL — G. Gladden.
2B: LR — T. Freer 2.
3B: LR — B. Bartolotta.
HR: LR — Col. Bosley, B. O’Reilly.
SB: LR — C. Fleischer.
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:
No. 3 Glenelg 8, No. 6 Winters Mill 3 (2A West Region I)
The Gladiators (9-3) opened the playoffs with the victory at home, getting a combined 11 hits from the team’s offense. Todd Calhoun (3-3, double, 2 runs, 4 RBI), Logan Pusheck (2-2, 2 doubles, 3 runs, stolen base), Alfonse Dello Russo (2-3, walk, stolen base, 3 RBI) and Braeden Sumpter (2-3, run) all had multi-hit days to lead the Glenelg offense.
Spenser Flavin pitched four innings, struck out six and allowed just one hit and one walk on the way to earning the win. Zach Lafountain pitched two innings in relief, allowing two unearned runs on two hits while striking out three.
Josh Popielski had two hits and struck out five batters as the starter for the Falcons (3-8).
Glenelg advances to face No. 2 Liberty on Wednesday.
No. 2 Liberty 11, No. 7 Oakland Mills 4 (2A West Region I)
The Scorpions (1-11) started fast with two runs in the top of the first, getting a RBI SAC fly from Chance Meadows and later having Kiyon Pitts score on an errant throw. But Liberty countered with three in its half of the first and never trailed from there. A seven-run third broke the game open for Liberty.
Oakland Mills scored a run in the fourth when Meadows drove in Pitts and again in the sixth when Cameron Canter doubled and scored on a RBI walk by Pitts.
Meadows pitched three scoreless innings, picking two runners off at first.
Liberty advances to play Glenelg on Wednesday.
.. 123 456 7 R-H-E
OM 201 001 0 4-5-4
L 317 000 x 11-11-4
No. 4 Reservoir 3, No. 5 Hammond 1 (3A East Region II)
The Gators (6-6) fell behind the visiting Golden Bears (4-8) 1-0 in the top of the third inning before scoring three unanswered to earn the victory. Reservoir scored one run apiece in the third, fourth and sixth innings.
Johnny Welch went 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI to lead the offense for the Gators, while Travis Thompson and Justin Gutierrez split the pitching duties and combined for three strikeouts.
Reservoir advances to face second-seeded River Hill on Wednesday.
.. 123 456 7 R-H-E
Ha 001 000 0 1-5-4
Re 001 101 x 3-3-0
No. 4 Mt. Hebron 9, No. 5 Manchester Valley 3 (3A East Region I)
Brandon Arnold pitched six strong innings on the mound for the Vikings (5-7) on the way to the opening-round victory at home. Arnold struck out 10, while allowing one earned run on five hits, to go along with also adding 2 RBI offensively.
Mt. Hebron finished with seven hits total, as Sam Cohen (2 hits, 4 RBI), Liam Anderson (2 runs) and Max D’Alonzo (2 runs) were standouts alongside Arnold. The Vikings broke the game wide open with five runs in the sixth inning.
Manchester Valley scored one of the fouth and two in the sixth.
The Vikings advance to play at No. 1 Centennial (10-1) in the region semis on Wednesday.
No. 4 Howard 10, No. 5 Glen Burnie 8 (4A East Region I)
In a game played at Hammond High because of a sprinkler issue at Howard, the Lions (7-5) got a two-out, two-strike grand slam from Ben Fader in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off against the Gophers (3-11) in the region quarterfinals.
Trailing 6-2 going into the sixth inning, Glen Burnie rallied for six runs to take an 8-6 lead. Colby James launched a two-run home run to break a 6-6 tie. Rylan Cooper added a 2-2 day with a home run for the Gophers as well.
The Lions advance to play at No. 1 North County in region semis on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL:
No. 4 Hammond 14, No. 5 Long Reach 4 (3A East Region II)
The Golden Bears advance to play at No. 1 Reservoir (11-0) in the region semis Wednesday.
No. 3 Wilde Lake 19, No. 6 Atholton 1 (3A East Region II)
The Wildecats will play at No. 2 River Hill (7-4) in the region semis on Wednesday. The Hawks won 16-15 when the two teams met in the regular season.
BOYS LACROSSE:
No. 4 Howard 21, No. 5 Glen Burnie 3 (4A East Region I)
The Lions (3-4) opened the playoffs with the win over the visiting Gophers (2-7). Nathan Boone (5 goals, assist), Aiden Larsen (3 goals, 2 assists) and Owen Taylor (3 goals, assist) paced the Howard offense, which built a 17-1 lead by the half and had 10 different players score.
The Lions advance to play at No. 1 Arundel in the region semifinals on Wednesday.
Goals: Ho — Nathan Boone 5, Aiden Larsen 3, Owen Taylor 3, Jackson Zilcua 2, Ryan Rodgers 2, Max Bruno, Gavin Smith, Bryce Banghart, Ian Shryock, Dom Giangrasso; GB — Joe Crenshaw, Ethen Shreve, Grady Utz.
Assists: Ho — Larsen 2, Bruno 2, Giangrasso 2, Braden Zehring, Matt Baur, Boone, Smith, Shryock, Taylor.
Saves: Ho — Logan Boone 2, Blake Stolarik 1; GB — N/A.
Halftime: 17-1 Ho.
GIRLS LACROSSE:
No. 5 Howard 20, No. 4 Glen Burnie 2 (4A East Region I)
The Lions (2-5) went on the road and earned the convincing victory to open the playoffs, earning a semifinal matchup against top-seeded Arundel on Wednesday.
No. 5 Long Reach 16, No. 4 Hammond 9 (3A East Region II)
The Lightning (2-7) built on the momentum from their first win of the year to close the regular season last week and defeated the Golden Bears (1-6) with the team’s highest scoring game of the season.
Long Reach will play No. 1 Atholton (4-2) in region semifinals on Wednesday.
No. 5 Wilde Lake 11, No. 4 Oakland Mills 8 (2A West Region I)
The Wildecats (5-3) continued its winning streak, extending it to four straight games, with the opening round playoff victory over the Scorpions (5-4).
Wilde Lake will play at top-seeded Glenelg (6-0) in the region semifinals on Wednesday.
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.