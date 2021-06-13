(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Howard County Sports Howard County Maryland Centennial vs Marriotts Ridge Baseball in 3A East Region I Final | PHOTOS Jun 12, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Centennial vs Marriotts Ridge Baseball in 3A East Region I Final, Saturday June 12, 2021 at Blandair Park in Columbia. Centennial advances 3-1. Centennial baseball The Centennial baseball team poses for a photo after its 3-1 win over Marriotts Ridge in the 3A East Region I championship on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Jacob Calvin Meyer) Centennial v Marriotts Ridge baseball 3A East Region I Final Hitting an infield grounder, Centennial Eagles batter Cadeyrn Ahearn (6) runs toward Marriotts Ridge Mustangs first baseman Brandon Lake, who hauls down a high throw to tag him out during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Centennial v Marriotts Ridge baseball 3A East Region I Final Centennial Eagles right fielder Logan Anderson kicks up rubber pellets, unable to catch a sinking liner by Marriotts Ridge Mustangs batter Chase Kamerman during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Centennial v Marriotts Ridge baseball 3A East Region I Final Centennial Eagles fans react while watching the Marriotts Ridge Mustangs during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Centennial v Marriotts Ridge baseball 3A East Region I Final Centennial Eagles batter Charles Schmitt breaks out of the box, driving a triple against the Marriotts Ridge Mustangs during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Centennial v Marriotts Ridge baseball 3A East Region I Final Centennial Eagles' Charles Schmitt bellyflops safely with a triple at the feet of Marriotts Ridge Mustangs third baseman Drew Leader during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Centennial v Marriotts Ridge baseball 3A East Region I Final Centennial Eagles' Charles Schmitt reacts after bellyflopping safely with a triple at the feet of Marriotts Ridge Mustangs third baseman Drew Leader during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Centennial v Marriotts Ridge baseball 3A East Region I Final Centennial Eagles' Drew Buckmaster dives safely back to the bag as Marriotts Ridge Mustangs first baseman Brandon Lake applies a late tag on a pickoff attempt during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Centennial v Marriotts Ridge baseball 3A East Region I Final Centennial Eagles' John Pistner (5) rounds third, scoring on a base hit by batter Denis Ahearn against the Marriotts Ridge Mustangs during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Centennial v Marriotts Ridge baseball 3A East Region I Final Centennial Eagles Drew Buckmaster (2) tags out Marriotts Ridge Mustangs' Adam Macfarlane attempting to steal during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Centennial v Marriotts Ridge baseball 3A East Region I Final Marriotts Ridge Mustangs starting pitcher Jordan Peguese loses his cap while delivering the heat against the Centennial Eagles during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Centennial v Marriotts Ridge baseball 3A East Region I Final Unknown to Marriotts Ridge Mustangs starting pitcher Jordan Peguese (17) - who's leery of the insects - a brood X cicada takes a ride on his right shoulder as he delivers against the Centennial Eagles during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Centennial v Marriotts Ridge baseball 3A East Region I Final Centennial Eagles' Qwynn Ahearn breaks for second base behind Marriotts Ridge Mustangs second baseman Karlyle Yarema (4) when the team failed to call timeout during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Centennial v Marriotts Ridge baseball 3A East Region I Final Centennial Eagles shortstop Chris Betler tags out Marriotts Ridge Mustangs' Jordan Peguese who overruns the bag during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. Centennial v Marriotts Ridge baseball 3A East Region I Final Centennial Eagles starting pitcher Cadeyrn Ahearn follows through against the Marriotts Ridge Mustangs during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)