Centennial Eagles' Qwynn Ahearn breaks for second base behind Marriotts Ridge Mustangs second baseman Karlyle Yarema (4) when the team failed to call timeout during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Centennial vs Marriotts Ridge Baseball in 3A East Region I Final | PHOTOS

Jun 12, 2021
Centennial vs Marriotts Ridge Baseball in 3A East Region I Final, Saturday June 12, 2021 at Blandair Park in Columbia. Centennial advances 3-1.
Centennial baseball
The Centennial baseball team poses for a photo after its 3-1 win over Marriotts Ridge in the 3A East Region I championship on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Hitting an infield grounder, Centennial Eagles batter Cadeyrn Ahearn (6) runs toward Marriotts Ridge Mustangs first baseman Brandon Lake, who hauls down a high throw to tag him out during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Centennial Eagles right fielder Logan Anderson kicks up rubber pellets, unable to catch a sinking liner by Marriotts Ridge Mustangs batter Chase Kamerman during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Centennial Eagles fans react while watching the Marriotts Ridge Mustangs during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Centennial Eagles batter Charles Schmitt breaks out of the box, driving a triple against the Marriotts Ridge Mustangs during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Centennial Eagles' Charles Schmitt bellyflops safely with a triple at the feet of Marriotts Ridge Mustangs third baseman Drew Leader during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Centennial Eagles' Charles Schmitt reacts after bellyflopping safely with a triple at the feet of Marriotts Ridge Mustangs third baseman Drew Leader during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Centennial Eagles' Drew Buckmaster dives safely back to the bag as Marriotts Ridge Mustangs first baseman Brandon Lake applies a late tag on a pickoff attempt during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Centennial Eagles' John Pistner (5) rounds third, scoring on a base hit by batter Denis Ahearn against the Marriotts Ridge Mustangs during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Centennial Eagles Drew Buckmaster (2) tags out Marriotts Ridge Mustangs' Adam Macfarlane attempting to steal during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Marriotts Ridge Mustangs starting pitcher Jordan Peguese loses his cap while delivering the heat against the Centennial Eagles during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Unknown to Marriotts Ridge Mustangs starting pitcher Jordan Peguese (17) - who's leery of the insects - a brood X cicada takes a ride on his right shoulder as he delivers against the Centennial Eagles during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Centennial Eagles' Qwynn Ahearn breaks for second base behind Marriotts Ridge Mustangs second baseman Karlyle Yarema (4) when the team failed to call timeout during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Centennial Eagles shortstop Chris Betler tags out Marriotts Ridge Mustangs' Jordan Peguese who overruns the bag during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Centennial Eagles starting pitcher Cadeyrn Ahearn follows through against the Marriotts Ridge Mustangs during the 3A East Region I championship at Blandair Park Sat., June 12, 2021. Centennial advanced, 3-1. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
