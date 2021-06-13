Ahearn brothers lead Centennial baseball to region title win over Marriotts Ridge | Howard County sports roundup

The brotherly battery of Cadeyrn and Qwynn Ahearn was fully charged Saturday afternoon at Blandair Park.
Centennial’s pitcher-catcher duo was solid on the mound, behind the dish and at the plate, leading the Eagles to a 3-1 win over Marriotts Ridge in the 3A East Region I championship.
Cadeyrn Ahearn earned the win on the bump, allowing only one run in 5 2/3 innings, while his brother threw out two runners stealing and smacked two RBI singles to propel Centennial to its first region title since 2008.
“They’re built-in best friends,” said Eagles head coach Denis Ahearn about his sons. “They battle like brothers, but when it comes down to it, the confidence they have in each other is what gives that battery a little bit of a different feel than others.”
Qwynn Ahearn, a sophomore, said having success alongside his brother in a playoff atmosphere was “awesome,” but he made clear that the postseason run is first and foremost about the Eagles’ talented senior class.
“This isn’t for us. This is for our seniors,” said Qwynn Ahearn. “They lost their junior year where they had this chance, and now I feel like they deserve this.”
Centennial (12-1) will be re-seeded by regular season record along with the seven other region champions. The Eagles are expected to be the No. 1 seed and host No. 8 Damascus in the state quarterfinals on Monday.
While Denis Ahearn said he’s eager for Monday’s game, he also admitted he’s going to “savor” Saturday’s victory.
“This means everything to me, but the longer I’ve coached — and this is my 19th year — I’ve realized it’s not about me and that it’s about the kids,” Denis Ahearn said. “The first couple of years I had it really easy. I won a lot of things in a row. I thought it would always be like this, but things didn’t go so well for a few years. So to have a team like this is really special.”
No. 1 Centennial 3, No. 2 Marriotts Ridge 1 (3A East Region I)
....... 123 456 7 — R H E
MR — 000 100 0 — 1 6 0
C — 101 010 x — 3 5 0
W: C — Cadeyrn Ahearn; L: MR — Jordan Peguese; SV: C — Zachary Harris.
2B: MR — Blake Krupinsky.
3B: C — Charles Schmitt.
SB: MR — Logan Anderson, Chase Kamerman.
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:
No. 2 Atholton 4, No. 4 Reservoir 0 (3A East Region II)
Liam Snow thew six shutout innings to lead the Raiders to the region title win over the Gators (7-7). Kurtis MacKenzie followed Snow and pitched a scoreless seventh to secure the victory.
Atholton scored one in the bottom of the first and tacked on three more insurance runs in the sixth. Scotty Vaszil led the Raiders with two RBIs, while Devin Hollingsworth and Tony D’Angeli both chipped in with one RBI apiece.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” said Atholton coach Scott Peddicord. “The team chemistry is great. Liam had a heck of a start, and we did everything we needed to do to win. Reservoir is a great team, they really are. We came out, and we showed people we’re pretty good too. This was a great team victory.”
The loss ends Reservoir’s playoff run, which included a region quarterfinal win over Hammond and an upset of No. 1 River Hill in the semis.
Atholton (10-3) will be re-seeded by regular season record along with the seven other region champions.
Box score:
Re — 000 000 0 — 0
A — 100 003 x — 4
3B: A — S. Vaszil. Re — N/A.
SB: A — D. Carrion. Re — N/A.
No. 1 Century 3, No. 3 Glenelg 2 — 14 inn. (2A West Region I)
The loss ends a solid playoff run for Glenelg (10-4), which included a region quarterfinal win over Winters Mill and a semifinal triumph over Liberty. The Knights, meanwhile, will be re-seeded by regular season record along with the seven other region champions.
SOFTBALL:
No. 1 Reservoir 6, No. 2 River Hill 0 (3A East Region II)
The Gators remained undefeated with a shutout to win the region championship. Kylee Gunkel twirled a shutout in the circle, while Clare Andrews and Courtney Johnson both smacked home runs at the plate.
Gunkel allowed only two hits while striking out 13 in seven innings. Andrews went 2 for 3 at the plate with a homer and two RBIs. Johnson added a two-run blast, and Alyssa Kelly had an RBI triple. Rhiannon Little chipped in with two singles.
River Hill’s Ella Wood tossed three shutout innings before allowing five runs in the fourth and fifth. She ended with seven hits allowed and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Lux Sheplee relieved her, allowing two hits and one run in 1 1/3 innings. At the plate for the Hawks (8-5), Sara Emig went 2 for 3 for River Hill’s lone base knocks.
Reservoir (13-0) will be re-seeded by regular season record along with the seven other region champions. The Gators can’t be seeded lower than No. 3.
Box score:
RH — 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Re — 000 231 x — 6 9 0
W: Re — K. Gunkel; L: RH — E. Wood.
3B: Re — A. Kelly.
HR: Re — C. Andrews, C. Johnson.
No. 1 North County 10, No. 2 Howard 0 (4A East Region I)
TRACK & FIELD
Eleven of the 12 Howard County outdoor track and field teams competed at regionals on Saturday, with two local squads winning titles. The Oakland Mills boys team, which officially won the county championship last week, were the 3A East Region champion, while Mt. Hebron finished in first on the girls side of the same regional meet.
