Ahearn brothers lead Centennial baseball to region title win over Marriotts Ridge | Howard County sports roundup

“This means everything to me, but the longer I’ve coached — and this is my 19th year — I’ve realized it’s not about me and that it’s about the kids,” Denis Ahearn said. “The first couple of years I had it really easy. I won a lot of things in a row. I thought it would always be like this, but things didn’t go so well for a few years. So to have a team like this is really special.”