Drew Buckmaster pitches Centennial baseball to state playoff win over Damascus | Howard County sports roundup

In high school baseball, No. 3 starting pitchers are often overlooked.
The top two pitchers, especially the ace, typically receive more notoriety.
To make a state playoff run, though, No. 3 starters are vital, and Centennial’s Drew Buckmaster proved that on Monday.
Buckmaster, the Eagles’ third starter, was surgical on the mound in No. 1 Centennial’s 4-1 win over No. 8 Damascus in the MPSSAA Class 3A quarterfinals. The senior allowed only one run and two hits in his complete-game victory.
“Any coach will tell you that if you’re blessed with three good starters, you’re a very lucky coach,” said Centennial head coach Denis Ahearn. “He attacks the strike zone, he’s got more than one pitch he can throw for a strike and he’s efficient. He was so focused and mature on the mound today. It’s everything you want to see a kid mature into.”
While Buckmaster is the No. 3 on the county-champion Eagles, he’d be a top-two arm for most high school teams, and he showed that against the Hornets. The righty struck out five and walked four, consistently keeping Damascus’ hitters off-balance and getting stronger as the game progressed.
“I felt a little bit of pressure to start the game. I was struggle a little bit with my grip, but all I could do was keep throwing and trust my defense,” Buckmaster said. “The energy of the team really helped. We were hyping each other up all game, and that energy just keeps growing and growing as the game goes on.”
Buckmaster worked down in the zone all game. Only three batted balls left the infield — the two hits and a fly out to center field — and thirteen of his 21 outs were on ground balls, including two double plays.
“He goes up there and throws strikes,” said Centennial third baseman and leadoff hitter Jack Pistner. “We know we have one of the best defenses in the state. We want to give him that trust to throw strikes and that we’ve got his back. If he puts the ball on the ground, like he did that last play of the game, we’re going to get that double play.”
With the win, Centennial (13-1) advances to the state semifinals. The Eagles will host No. 4 Chopticon, which beat Towson 12-10 on Monday.
This story will be updated with more information.
No. 1 Centennial 4, No. 8 Damascus 1 (3A quarterfinals)
D — 001 000 0 — 1 2 2
C — 101 200 x — 4 6 1
W: C — Drew Buckmaster. L: D — Jake Garrett.
2B: C — Chris Betler, Dylan Watson.
3B: C — Jack Pistner.
SB: C — Pistner, Betler.
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:
No. 6 Atholton 3, No. 3 Stephen Decatur 2 (3A quarterfinals)
A two-RBI double from Diego Carrion and solid pitching from two different right-handers propelled the Raiders to the close victory. Senior Branden Brown tossed five innings and allowed only two runs to earn the victory, and sophomore Kurtis MacKenzie tossed two scoreless innings of relief for the save.
Stephen Decatur scored first to take a 1-0 lead through three innings, but a two-run double from Carrion and an RBI single from Tony D’Angeli was all Brown and MacKenzie needed.
“That’s a talented team out there, and we made a statement that we weren’t going to back down,” said Atholton coach Scott Peddicord on the phone after the game. “The boys really pulled together. The pitching has carried us all year, and we had enough hits to come through with the win.”
The Raiders (11-3) advance to the Class 3A semifinals with the win.
On Wednesday, the sixth-seeded Raiders will host No. 7 Linganore, which defeated No. 2 Kenwood 15-7 on Monday, for a chance to play in the state championship. First pitch of the semifinal game in Columbia will be at 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE:
No. 6 Marriotts Ridge 7, No. 3 Huntingtown 6 (3A quarterfinals)
The Mustangs led 7-4 in the fourth quarter, but the Hurricanes stormed back for two goals to make it a one-score game. Huntingtown had a chance to tied the game with only a few seconds remaining, but a save from Marriotts Ridge goalie Tyler Gladstone clinched the road win for the Mustangs.
“This was a goal we had set way back,” said Marriotts Ridge coach Thomas Minard on the phone after the game. “We’ve had a tough schedule, and we had a tough draw in the playoffs. At this point, we’re battled test. We’ve played three very tough games.”
Topher Kennedy and Jake Levey both scored two goals to lead the Mustangs’ offense, while John Miller, Jack Slack and Avery Gloyd each chipped in with a goal. Miller also had two assists, while Mac Clevenger added a helper as well.
Marriotts Ridge (9-1) advances to the Class 3A semifinals with the triumph. On Wednesday, the sixth-seeded Mustangs will travel to No. 2 Urbana, which defeated No. 2 J.M. Bennett 16-4 on Monday, for a chance to play in the state championship. The time of the game at the Frederick County school is to be determined.
Box score:
Goals: MR — Topher Kennedy 2, Jake Levey 2, John Miller, Jack Slack, Avery Gloyd.
Assists: MR — Miller 2, Clevenger.
Saves: MR — Thomas Coakley 3, Tyler Gladstone 10.
Halftime: 4-4, MR.
GIRLS LACROSSE:
No. 4 Marriotts Ridge 23, No. 5 Rockville 1 (3A quarterfinals)
TRACK & FIELD:
Both the Howard boys and girls track and field teams won region championships on Monday.
The Lions competed in the 4A East Region championships at North County High School on Monday, with both squads coming out on top.
The Lions were the only Howard County school running on Monday, as the other 11 schools competed on Saturday.
Check back later for more information on the Lions’ region titles and results.
TENNIS:
4A East Regional
The Lions put the finishing touches on the program’s first regional team title, scoring 32 points to top second-place Severna Park (20) at Annapolis High School.
Andrew Au earned an individual region title at boys singles, while the mixed doubles team of Corinne Chau and Alex Brousseau also secured a region championship. All three will advance to the state semifinals on Friday at Wilde Lake.
Boys singles:
FINAL: Andrew Au, Ho def. Gustav Kemp, BN (7-5, 6-1)
SECTION FINAL: Andrew Au, Ho def. Brendon She, OM (6-3, 6-0)
Boys doubles:
FINAL: Charlie Herman and Lucas Fuhrman, SP def. Niko Bifsas and Savsas Bifsas, Ho (6-2, 6-1)
SECTION FINAL: Niko Bifsas and Savsas Bifsas, Ho def. Yash Gulati and Garrett DiBenio, OM (6-2, 6-1)
Girls doubles:
FINAL: Vanessa Mellynchuk and Alison Bach, SR def. Presley Caroland and Marina Kim, Ho (6-0, 6-0)
SECTION FINAL: Presely Caroland and Marina Kim, Ho def. Phoebe Budd and Saffron Hayes, Ar (6-1, 6-1).
Mixed doubles:
FINAL: Corinne Chau and Alex Brousseau, Ho def. Sydney Mudd and John Melles, SP (6-3, 6-1)
SECTION FINAL: Corinne Chau and Alex Brousseau, Ho def. Ava Yost and Tyler Hester, Ar (6-0, 6-2)
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.