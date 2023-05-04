‘He is the embodiment of culture’: Paxton Finkelston finds a second family in the River Hill baseball team

Paxton Finkelston (16) celebrates with the River Hill baseball team after a recent victory. Finkelston, a 14-year-old sixth grader with developmental disabilities, has been a fixture around the team for years with his brothers playing and his father an assistant coach. This year, Paxton was presented with his own jersey, making him an official member of the team. (Timothy Finkelston)

Paxton Finkelston had been waiting a long time to wear a River Hill baseball jersey. A devoted supporter of the Hawks for many years, he finally got that special opportunity.

Paxton, a 14-year-old sixth grader, is the younger brother of Riley Finkelston, a senior shortstop on the team, and the son of assistant coach Tim Finkelston. He was diagnosed at 6 months old with Williams Syndrome, a rare genetic condition characterized by unique physical features, delays in cognitive development and potential cardiovascular problems, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Paxton had been a fixture around the River Hill program for years, but this year Coach Craig Estrin planned a special surprise for him. With his family in attendance and the team gathered around on jersey selection day, Estrin said, “This guy is our biggest fan. He’s been with us for a lot of years and it’s time we show our appreciation. So Paxton, you’re getting a uniform.”

A cacophony of applause ensued as Paxton chose the No. 16 jersey, officially signifying his addition to the team.

“I was very excited, I’ve been waiting for this moment ever since I was a little kid,” Paxton said. “I finally got the moment.”

He often attended games when his older brothers Tucker, a 2018 graduate, and Casey, a 2020 graduate, played for the Hawks. Since Estrin took over the program last season, Paxton has been more involved with Riley on the team and Tim serving as an assistant.

“It’s really nice hanging out with my dad and my brother,” Paxton said. “It’s the best thing because this is family and this is where life gets started. This is where life begins in baseball.”

Special day today for River Hill Baseball. Jersey selection day! Paxton Finkelston becomes the youngest player to earn his jersey! He’ll wear #16 just like his older brother! Let’s go Pax! @AthleticsRHHS @CraigEstrin22 pic.twitter.com/OyrZucvFhh — River Hill Baseball (@RHHSBB2022) March 4, 2023

People with Williams Syndrome are often extremely sociable and enjoy interacting with others as much as possible. He’s forged friendships with many players on the team, making a far greater impact than with a bat or glove. Anytime the Hawks need an energy boost or added positivity, they know exactly where to turn.

“It’s what he brings to our family. It’s what he brings to his classroom, his teachers,” Tim said. “It’s what he brings to everybody because that’s who he is. He is the embodiment of culture because, does he want his team to win the game? He does. But more importantly, he just wants to be a part of the team. So, seeing him and seeing how the guys really embrace him as that aspect and that part of the team is just awesome.”

Consistently uplifting others, Paxton is now commonly referred to as “the culture guy.” Senior Colin Chan is one of many players who embrace Paxton’s infectious energy. Chan can often be heard in the dugout asking, “Where’s the culture guy?”

“It’s much needed. We’ve had many points in time where we just have zero energy and we come back dead after a bad inning or a few errors,” senior Brady Young said. “He really just gives us that spark that we need. ... He really just starts it and tells us to keep our heads up. I’ve seen him do it multiple times to players when they’ve had their head down and he takes his hand and physically lifts their chin up.

“It’s honestly one of the best things that a teammate can do and it’s something that I’ve started to adopt too. I want to be more like Paxton that way that he’s always positive and he always has energy.”

It starts well before first pitch. Paxton often warms up with the players, throwing long toss pregame. Whether it’s with senior Eje Okojie or another one of his throwing partners, Paxton maintains that same ear-to-ear smile, almost as bright as his glistening orange shoes.

“It’s huge. It’s really everything,” Riley said. “Watching him grow up, he always struggled to make friends and find a group to be a part of. He’s really just found a second family in this team. It’s amazing to see. I’m just so happy for him. He loves it, you could tell it’s probably his favorite thing he’s ever been a part of. He’s the loudest supporter on the team and it really makes my whole entire family happy that everybody has accepted him.”

Paxton Finkelston poses for a photo with his Special Olympics basketball teammates and the River Hill baseball team. (Timothy Finkelston)

Paxton’s relationship with the Hawks extends well beyond the diamond. For the first time this year, he joined a Special Olympics basketball team based out of Howard County.

In March, Paxton had a tournament in College Park. Several of the River Hill baseball players came out to support Paxton and his teammates in the same way he supports them each day. In a moment Paxton and the Finkelstons will never forget, Chan carried Paxton on his shoulders out of the gym after the tournament.

“I was so proud of them,” Paxton’s mom, Kerri Finkelston said. “I couldn’t believe that they took the time out of their day to come to a Special Olympics basketball tournament. They’re 17-and 18-year-old guys, they have better things to do than to go a Special Olympics basketball tournament. That’s the beauty I’m talking about, the beauty of people showing up. I think that’s what had me so teary-eyed is these teenage boys came out.

“These are teenage boys that did that for our son and he’ll remember that forever. These guys will graduate and move on, but he will never forget their kindness. I hope that they’ll take with them what it is to know a person with special needs.”

Game days, when Paxton gets to spend time with his second family, are his favorite days of the week. Both his impact on the program and their embracement of him far exceeds both wins and losses and balls and strikes.

“It’s something that you can’t really describe,” Tim said. “Even though we’re in a community that’s a very caring place, you don’t know how a group of 15-, 16-, 17-, 18-year-old kids are going to react to a situation until you see it. The way they have embraced him as part of the team and their inner community, it’s just been indescribable. It’s just been the coolest thing to see as a dad, better than anything I’ve seen on a field from any of my kids.”