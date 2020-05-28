Howard County outdoor track senior spotlight

The announcement officially canceling the spring sports season for Maryland public schools as a result of the coronavirus pandemic means the realization of an unfortunate reality — the high school careers for an entire senior class of athletes has come to a premature end.
In the history books, there will be no county, regional or state champions for the 2020 spring season. All-County honors will not be awarded for the first time in decades.
Still, the absence of athletic contests does not diminish the fact that the 2020 senior class of spring athletes merits recognition. With that in mind, we reached out to all of the area programs to get information on their respective senior classes.
OUTDOOR TRACK
The senior class of 13 athletes for Atholton was filled with plenty of standouts, headlined by the Howard County 2020 indoor track Athlete of the Year Madison Garrigus. She is a four-year member of the indoor and outdoor teams, who competed in the jumping events and pole vault — breaking the school record in the pole vault this winter — and will compete for the track team at the US Coast Guard Academy in college.
The girls team, which won the Howard County championship in 2019, also includes seniors Sara Carlisle (middle distance/relays), Gabrielle Moomaw (hurles/long jump), Erica Morton (distance), Kelley Pryor and Isha Santhosh (middle distance).
Carlisle and Santhosh were each part of the 4x800 relay team that won a state title in 2018.
Seniors for the Raiders’ boys include Chase Clark (distance), Bryce Jamison (jumps/relays), Matthew MacDonald (distance), Shane O’Brien (middle distance), Sean Powell (distance), Kamau Richardson (jumps) and Isaiah Thaxton (sprints/relays).
"This senior class is special. Most of these athletes have been with me since they were freshmen,” Atholton coach Chris Clark said. “I wish they were getting the ending they deserve, but they all have big things in their futures. It will be very difficult to replace the leaders in this group. We are losing some school and county record holders. We will miss them a lot. I will miss them a lot."
Between the boys and girls, Centennial featured 16 senior athletes on its roster. For the boys, there were Thomas Altman, Tyler Dan, Zachary Garwacki, David Ledbetter, Murtaaz Malik, Anthony Matthews, Jacob Muma, Jack Ragonese, Charles Reisner, Isaiah Roland-Reid, Christopher Wagner.
The girls seniors were Apoorva Ajith, Gabrielle Castle-Smith, Danielle Koerner, Hannah Souba and Emma Steuernagle.
“This group has a mix of kids that have been around all four years and some that have been there just a few. Regardless of how long they have been with the team they have each been able to add something to the team each and every day they came to practice,” Centennial coach Kevin McCoy said. “It was a pleasure to get to spend each day going to practice with them. I will always love them dearly. And something that I always say to my seniors; ‘This is not a good bye, it is just the next chapter in our stories. when you come back home, you always know where to find us.’”
The Glenelg team this spring featured 12 seniors, several with standout resumes featuring success in a variety of events.
Matthew Leavitt (middle distance/relays), Katie Melesko (distance/relays), Alexis Shumate (distance), Grant Smith (hurdles) and Arya Vadhatshoar (relays) have all been state-championship-meet qualifiers during either the indoor or outdoor seasons. Melesko was part of a state-championship winning 4x800 relay squad, while Vadhatshoar will run track at Salisbury State University.
Other senior boys for the Gladiators are Toyosi Abu (throws) and Daniel Martin Guerrero (throws/middle distance). Additional girls senior athletes are Callie Anderson (sprints/distance), Carmela D’Antuono (middle distance), Maria Koutsoheras (throws), Kylie Miller (Pole vault/sprints) and Janis Niv (distance/throws).
As a member of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference, Glenelg Country had plenty of senior leadership on its roster for this spring.
For the boys, captain and distance runner Thomas Demers, who is headed to continue running at Loyola University next year, graduates holding nine school records in a variety of events. Micah Gonzalez is another captain who specializes in throws, while Jonathan Meitzler grew a lot as a distance runners the last four years. Junlin Leng was a strong contributor in sprints and also served as an anchor for the Dragons’ relay teams.
For the Glenelg Country girls, Nikki Diaz-Mackey was a captain while running middle distance. Faythe Cooper was another senior middle distance standout and her work ethic was also a huge asset on the cross country team. Natalie Good was a top distance runner on the team, while McKenzie Kittrell (throws) and Kiran Saini (pole vault) were standouts in their field events. Saini is the first pole vault record holder in the history of the program.
The senior class for Hammond had plenty of standouts, including returning first team All-County performer Loick Amouzou. As a captain for both the indoor and outdoor track teams, he won county and regional outdoor championships and finished second in both hurdles events at the 2A state meet. In addition to the 110- and 300-meter hurdle events, he also has previously competed in all of the sprint events.
Talib Pierre and Alexander Thompson were also senior sprinters for the Golden Bears’ boys team. Pierre was a captain and participated in the 100- and 200-meter dash and the 4x100 relay. Thompson competed in the same events as Pierre, while also running the 400.
For the Hammond girls, Jordan Kreh was a long distance captain and ran for the team all four years, setting a personal record of 5:53.07 in the 1,600-meter run. Jhani Andrews was a standout in the shotput and 100-meter dash, while Vanessa Ramirez had established herself among the team’s best in the 400- and 800-meter runs and the 4x800 relay,
Brianna Haywood (sprints) and Karina Joseph (shot put and discus) were each preparing for their first seasons of outdoor track.
“This senior class has always given their best efforts, worked hard and succeeded because of the effort that each of them have,” Hammond coach Jaovon Wright said.
Howard entered this spring as the defending county champions for both the boys and girls and had high expectations for continuing that level of success.
“This year’s senior class is special and my heart goes out to them for not having this season to show off the hard work and commitment they have shown for the last three years,” Howard coach Zach Dickerson said. “The boys have collectively won seven county championships — between cross country, indoor, and outdoor track — and were looking to add an eighth this season. I have no doubt the hard work, dedication and focus they bring to the track every practice and meet will carry over to the next stage in their life. They have shown younger athletes what it means to be dedicated and improve each year.”
Indoor Track Athlete of the Year Collin Greene, who won an indoor state championship this past winter and will compete in college for the Naval Academy, headlined the group of 19 senior boys. He was a first team outdoor track performer the last two years and excelled in the shot put and discus throws.
Ben Blandford, Michael Cheruiyot, Matt Englehaupt and Michael Kelly were all distance runners for the Lions. Englehaupt was a captain and ran a 4:54 personal record in the mile during indoor. Senior sprinters were Jayo Adegboyo, Carey Anthony, Kyle Harris, Reese Jamison, Ian Moeller and Charles Tart. Adegboyo will be running at UMBC next year, Harris was among the team’s best in the 400 and 800, and Tart had developed into a team leader in the 100 and 200.
Chris Sharkey was a four-year member of the program and a top hurdler in the county, while Zach Pamukcoglu had burst onto the pole vaulting scene to score at the indoor county championship meet.
Chris Joseph, Solomon Larson and Seamus Lee were all strong in throws. Joseph made second team All-County during indoor and placed at the indoor state championships, Larson was the winner of last year’s Unsung Hero award, and Lee was coming on strong in his first year in the program.
The senior jumpers for the Lions — Justin Mar, Matt McCoy, Nate Menk and Garett Neuman — were all beginning their fourth years in the program. Menk was a second team All-County selection during the indoor track season for his efforts in the long and triple jump and will compete at Cedarville University next year.
For the Howard girls, there were nine seniors. Amanda Eliker (distance) and Emma Marthins (jumps/throws) were each coming off first team All-County selections during indoor.
Eliker, a two-time cross country Runner of the Year, was a county and regional champion in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs last spring and also a top performer on the 4x400 and 4x800 relay squads. Marthins was a county champion during indoor in the shot put and a scorer in the high jump.
Alicia Anthony, Emily Gorny and Madison Radford were all four-year distance runners for the program. Veronica Jennings and Tiwi Odutola were both extremely versatile as athletes who competed in sprints, jumps and hurdles.
Cameron McDuffie and Olivia Wheatley rounded out the senior group for Howard as outstanding throwers.
Long Reach had an impressive mix or returning talent among its senior class.
Girls co-captain Annette Reynolds was a talented sprinter and high jumper, setting a personal record time of 9.96 seconds in the 55 hurdles during the 3A East indoor regional meet.
Tajah Martin-Palmer earned points in the 55-meter hurdles during indoor, while Makaya Bell competed in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays during indoor and outdoor last year.
For the Long Reach boys, Djavan White was a first team All-County performer in middle distance during indoor, winning five medals between the 300 and the 500 during the postseason meets.
Co-captain Isiah Martin set a personal record of 1:12.36 in the 500, Ben Savage was a standout in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, and Bryson Bryant made his mark in the 300, 500 and in the relays while running at least one season of track all four years at Long Reach.
Isaiah Powell-Major, Montrae Williams, Reggie Love, Kimball Tyler and Alexander Zaky were all with the team this spring after not competing during indoor. Powell-Major, Tyler, Martin and Williams were each members of at least on relay squad that went to the 2019 outdoor state championship meet.
“This year we had one of the most talented group of athletes that we have had in a long time,” Long Reach coach Rosalind Sheppard said. “There was great leadership, dedication and competitiveness that was evident at the start of indoor track leading into the first few weeks of the outdoor season. The coaching staff is so proud of all that our athletes have accomplished. We saw such huge potential in our athletes and we were looking forward to great success on the track and field this year.”
The Mt. Hebron girls team had the look of one of the area’s top squads once again, headlined by reigning outdoor track Athlete of the Year Satori Valentine. Valentine won three gold medals at least year’s outdoor state meet, finishing first in the 400, 800 and 4x800 relay. She will run track at Towson University.
Lara Abedin is a four-year scorer in the 500, 800 and 4x800. Alexis Croft also has scored consistently in the 500 and 4x400. Natalie Lewis is another talented sprinter who helped the team score points in the 4x200 and 4x400.
Maison Holcomb developed into one of the county’s top pole vaulters, while Na’shae Early was a consistent contributor in the shot put, discus and triple jump.
The Vikings’ boys team featured six seniors. Evan Kocsis (400, 500, 800, 4x400), Nikolus Ngo (100, 200, 4x100, 4x200) and Jai Stafford (sprints) all were competitors in the running events.
Zain Mughal and Lucian Rectanus were top throwers on the team, while Christian Stanfield contributed as a jumper and hurdler.
Oakland Mills featured 12 seniors on its roster, including a couple All-County performers in Alex Kohn and Rahsaan Foster. Kohn made first team during outdoor as a junior, winning the county title in the high jump, and also ran in distance events. Foster, who will compete for Howard CC next year, was a newcomer during indoor this winter and won the county title in the high jump on his way to first team honors while also running as a member of the team’s 4x400 relay.
Josh Whitaker broke the school record in the triple jump during indoor, ran in the 4x400 at states and also competed in the hurdles. David Salazar was captain of the distance team and will be running at St. Mary’s College next fall. Andrew Bray and Marcus Gibson were strong middle distance runners who helped the 4x800 relay win a region title during indoor and both will run for Howard CC next year.
Christian Badham was the team’s top shot putter and ran a leg on the runner-up 4x100 relay at last year’s outdoor county meet. Aymar Bisseck competed in three jumping events, Jealen Mathews was a solid jumper and thrower, Dylan Nguyen was a strong distance runner and Isaiah Davis provided versatility in a number of areas.
“This boys team had the makings of a team that could have made some noise at the county and regional level because of our seniors,” Oakland Mills coach Chris Brewington said. “We had a great mix of versatile athletes who could score all over the track and the field and that can be dangerous. This team is a very hard-working team and they competed every day in practice to prepare themselves for the meets. They really get after each other and it makes for some really quality reps. There is no taking a day off because you could easily lose your spot to the next guy. It forces everyone to stay hungry and make the most of every opportunity and they did that.”
The five Oakland Mills senior girls made a lasting impression as well. Megan Gunther and Ciara Lott were co-captains of the team and Caitlyn Wenholz was captain of the girls distance team. Gunther qualified for states in the 300 hurdles and was a member of the 4x400 relay team last outdoor season. Lott qualified for states in the 400 and was also part of the 4x400 relay team last outdoor season. Wenholz is a former regional champion in the 800.
Roshnee Roberts was returning from injury and is a former state-champion relay member. She ran a personal best in the 55 hurdles at indoor regionals. Maddie Hensley is a transfer to Oakland Mills from Germany since last indoor season and was one of the team’s top distance runners.
“After a disappointing indoor season this year, our girls team came out determined to not let that be the case for outdoor,” Brewington said. “They worked so hard to get themselves ready to qualify for states again. This team could have quietly been a very good team this year with solid leadership from our seniors and a great work ethic.”
The Reservoir team featured a multitude of All-County performers between the boys and girls teams.
Boys team captain Samson Agbayewa was a first-team All-County sprinter during indoor, placing in the top four in the county at the county, regional and state meets in the 55 dash. He will compete for Mount Saint Mary’s next year. Jalen Jasmin, who will compete in college at Delaware State, was also first team All-County during indoor after winning county titles in the 55 dash and long jump.
Other top senior sprinters were Darius Ellerbe, who was coming on strong after a torn ACL during football, and Dakota Mayfield, who will play football and run track at Stevenson University. Elliott Pochettino, a team captain, and Ethan Dixon were each set to be among the team’s top distance runners.
Lorence Davis was one of the top returning discus throwers in the county and another team captain, while Mekhi Landon finished second in the Howard County Indoor championships in the long jump (21’ 8.75).
On the girls side for the Gators, Kimayah Faye, Adaobi Tabugbo and Asha Taitt were all first team All-County perfomers during indoor track.
Faye, who will continue her track career at Norfolk State, was named as a team captain following finishing as the indoor county champion in the triple jump and establishing herself as one of the top hurdles in the area. Tabugbo, who is deciding between Syracuse and BYU for college track, has won back-to-back 55-meter high hurdle state championships and made first team All-County five times between indoor and outdoor track. Taitt graduates as one of the best long jumpers in Reservoir history, setting the county indoor championship meet record this winter in the event. A team captain, she will compete for North Carolina Central next year in college.
Sarah Rinker (distance), Carrie Lubis (distance), Thandi Romney (middle distance), Madison Chisholm (discus) and Jennifer Marcelino (sprints) were also named team captains for Reservoir. Tessa Cinotti, who is headed to play soccer at Howard CC, competed in the middle distance, 300 hurdles and triple jump. Kristina Jewell, meanwhile, was continually improving in the triple jump.
The size of the senior class for the River Hill boys and girls was much different, but both groups of graduating athletes left their mark.
The boys team featured 15 seniors, headlined by All-County runners Anish Nanjappa and Austin Weltz. Nanjappa is a two-time cross country Runner of the Year and multiple first team selection in track — winning two indoor state title in the 3,200. He is the school record holder in the 3,200 with a time of 9:27.33 and plans to compete at Columbia University.
Weltz was a second-team selection during indoor, winning the 300-meter run, and a state finalist in the 300 and 400 last year during indoor and outdoor. He plans to compete in college at Carnegie Mellon.
William Amankwah is the school’s 55-meter record holder, Jeffrey Du has the second-best 200-meter indoor time in school history, and Joseph Amori is a standout sprinter as well who was a member of the 4x200 relay squad that set a program record.
Alex Steadman, in his first year at River Hill, was fourth in the county in the 300 and fourth in the long jump (20’7”) during indoor. Nicholas Pavloski and Oluwatobi Folorunso were each consistent threats in the jumps, while Erik Mechtel is among the best to come through the program in the hurdle events. David Elsaesser was threat in the middle distance events.
The River Hill distance group aside from Nanjappa was incredibly deep, also including Brad Hoffman, Darren McGowan, Sean Krein, Ryan Khondokar and Ryan Rose. McGowan, who plans to compete at Arizona State, and Hoffman were both members of the Hawks’ 4x800 relay and Rose was a previous state qualifier as a member of that relay squad.
“The boy's senior class was instrumental in improving the cohesive nature of the team,” River Hill coach Donnie Richmond said. “Team first concept buy-in was embraced wholly by this group. They will be remembered by producing the most team points in recent years at the 2020 Howard County Indoor Championships, finishing second to Howard High School in the team title competition.”
The River Hill girls team, meanwhile, only featured two seniors in captains Chelsea Baker and Katherine Kitzinger. Baker is a previous state finalist in the 300 and was a member of the Hawks’ 2018 indoor state championship team. She plans to walk on at Harvard.
Kitzinger is a distance runner, who was a first time state qualifier indoors for the 1,600 meter run. She has previously been a state qualifier as part of the 4x800 relay.
“This was our smallest girls senior class in recent history, however, through their leadership they were able to motivate our young girls team to solid finishes in the postseason championships during indoor,” Richmond said.
Wilde Lake had an experienced team that featured 12 senior boys and nine senior girls.
The graduating class for boys track performers are Kwaku Boampong (sprints/throws), Collins Tadjou (jumps), Griffin Gundersen (distance), Shepard Stevens (distance/throws), Evan Griffiths (distance), William Tripp (distance), Izair Perry (sprints), Elyjah Lee (sprints/relays), Godswill Enomanna (sprints), Brandon Brown (throws), Caleb Ferdinand (throws) and Armon Wilson (middle distance).
Latest Howard County Sports
The Wildecats’ senior girls were Jacqueline Aka (sprints), Zarah Reeves (throws), Jermina Peters (sprints), Emma Orloff (distance), Ja’Leah Murray (throws), Navaeh Nelson, Alexa Mullican, Kim Schindeler and Ange Epangue.