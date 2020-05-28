Howard County outdoor track senior spotlight

“This group has a mix of kids that have been around all four years and some that have been there just a few. Regardless of how long they have been with the team they have each been able to add something to the team each and every day they came to practice,” Centennial coach Kevin McCoy said. “It was a pleasure to get to spend each day going to practice with them. I will always love them dearly. And something that I always say to my seniors; ‘This is not a good bye, it is just the next chapter in our stories. when you come back home, you always know where to find us.’”