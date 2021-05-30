Oakland Mills boys dominate Day 2 of Howard County outdoor track and field championships

Ahuja, one of the top runners for the Lions’ dominant cross country team, showed her stamina and determination by winning both the mile and two-mile, which were run only two hours apart. Both races, littered with talented distance runners, had a pack of five girls at the front until the final lap, when Ahuja went into another gear to win the races. She finished the 3,200 in 11:28 and the 1,600 in 5:11.