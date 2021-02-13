Unconventional opening day ‘starts the clock’ for Howard County fall sports season

“The idea is that no one has to touch paper or even be around anyone during these check-ins, but it still provides us with the data we will need in terms of contract tracing,” Hammond said. “As coaches and athletes fill out their answers, our form will update immediately and notify us of any answers that we need to follow up on regardless of if we are there physically checking them in. The hope is that it encourages anyone who may be at risk to stay at home until they are cleared.”