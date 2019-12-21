“It’s hard right now, I’m not going to sit here and deny that, but at the same time these guys know how close we are and they understand what we need to do in order to get over this hump ,” Graves said. “They battled tonight. They played gritty, they played tough and they didn’t quit. There were times in the first half tonight where they could have easily shut the door and said lets get ready for the holiday weekend, but they never did that.”