Advertisement Advertisement Howard County Sports Howard County Maryland Oakland Mills vs Joppatowne Boys Basketball Dec 05, 2019 | 9:03 PM Oakland Mills vs Joppatowne Boys Basketball on Thursday December 5, 2019 at Oakland Mills High School Next Gallery PHOTOS 2019 Howard County girls soccer points leaderboard (final) Advertisement Howard County Sports Howard County Sports 2019 Howard County field hockey points leaderboard (final) A photo gallery featuring the top point scorers in Howard County field hockey during the 2019 season. (Stats not provided by all teams.) By Jacob Calvin Meyer Nov 26, 2019 Howard County JV fall 2019 Huntingtown vs Wilde Lake Football 3A girls soccer state championship game - Wilde Lake vs Northern-Calvert 3A Boys Soccer State Final Between Wilde Lake and C. Milton Wright 2A West Regional Football Playoff Game - Glenelg vs Liberty Wilde Lake vs Manchester Valley Football Playoff Football: Westminster vs. Marriotts Ridge Advertisement