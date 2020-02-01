The brighter the lights, the better Centennial has been this winter.
On Friday night, with first place on the line in front of a packed crowd at Oakland Mills, the Eagles got a career-high 27 points from Bryson Baker and broke open a tie game midway through the fourth quarter with a critical 8-0 run on the way to a 68-61 road victory.
“We’ve played a lot of road games, a lot of them very close, and I think they thrive on those moments when things are tight and the game hangs in the balance,” Centennial coach Chris Sanders said. “The bottom line is that this group doesn’t get scared. We don’t panic when we have a deficit and we maintain our composure when we have a lead. They’ve done a great job of understanding when it’s time to step up and execute.”
Five players — Baker, Brandon Bonner (13 points), Joey Sedlacko (10), Jeong Hwang (9) and Shane Taylor (9) — finished with nine or points for Centennial (8-2, 12-3), which pulls into a tie for first place in the Howard County standings with Reservoir (8-2, 11-3).
Baker, whose previous career high was 18 points in a game earlier this winter against Laurel, said the atmosphere and stakes of the contest brought out the best in him and his teammates.
“I just love playing in these hostile environments, where the games mean so much more. I was amped up, our entire team was feeding off the crowd,” Baker said. “We knew how much this game meant to our season and it ignited that fuel inside us.”
Oakland Mills (8-3, 13-4) hung around all evening behind its leading trio of Barry Evans (19 points), DJ Hopkins (14) and Truth Norton (12). A 3-pointer by Norton early in the fourth quarter gave the Scorpions a 49-48 lead.
Shortly after, the game was tied 51-51 with just under five minutes to go in regulation following a pair of free throws from Hopkins.
That is, however, when Centennial put together the game-clinching push. Baker hit a three, Bonner made a hook shot and then Taylor made another three as part of eight unanswered points that gave the Eagles a lead they never lost the rest of the way.
“The game was back and forth most of the way and then they just stepped up and hit some big shots in that fourth quarter. And that three from Shane on the weak side with the shot-clock expiring, that was a back breaker,” Oakland Mills coach Jon Browne said. “We just couldn’t get enough stops when we needed them, and on the other end we missed some point-blank ones and struggled with our free throws again. Centennial played well, they earned that one.”
In the final two minutes, Centennial made 7-10 from the foul line to maintain its cushion.
Centennial 68, Oakland Mills 61
C (8-2, 12-3): Baker 27, Bonner 13, Sedlacko 10, Hwang 9, Taylor 9.
OM (8-3, 13-4): Evans 19, Hopkins 14, Norton 12, Jackson 4, Simpson 4, Gray 2.
Half: 34-28 C.
Other scores:
Wilde Lake 67, Long Reach 48
Marriotts Ridge 50, Glenelg 46
River Hill 57, Howard 42
Mt. Hebron 80, Hammond 56
Bishop Walsh 63, Chapelgate 42 (Bishop Walsh Tournament)
BW: Mendouca 13, Allen 12, Botheco 10, Norgoson 9, Manson 7, Imes 6, McEldon 4, Dixon 2.
CCA (12-13): Felder 20, Knox 8, Hamilton 6, Richards 5, Mitchell 2, Praylow 1.
Half: 38-22 BW.